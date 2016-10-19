Best moments from The CW series

After a long six month wait, the second season of DC’s “Legends of Tomorrow” finally premiered on Oct. 13th.

Although it’s the second season of the show, not much knowledge of the first season is really needed to watch this season. Last season focused on characters that left the series, so this season will focus on an entirely new storyline. This season will focus mainly on The Justice Society of America, the precursors of the Justice League New characters include Nathan Heywood/Citizen Steel (Nick Zano), Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Sarah Grey) and various others.

Meanwhile, the main villains this season will be the Legion of Doom—in which all characters appeared in other ‘Arrowverse’ shows, including Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman), Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Matt Letschner), Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) and Leonard Snart/Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller).

Now, on with the premiere! These are the three things I enjoyed about the episode.

*Spoilers ahead!*

1. Opening Scene

I was a bit on the fence about how I completely felt about the opening scene. On one hand, last season ended on a cliffhanger and a new character, Rex Tyler (Hourman), who warned the team not to visit a certain timeline—or else they’d all die.

It also made me wonder if we’re actually going to see Rex Tyler again or not. But on the other hand, the opening scene was really cool.

Even though we don’t really know Nate Haywood yet, it’s really interesting to see a historian try, and almost succeed, in breaking into the Mayor’s Office to talk to Oliver.

2. Sara and the Queen of France

I’d like to say I didn’t expect Sara to make out with the Queen of France, but sadly I was spoiled by this wonderfully hilarious scene in the trailers.

It was just so amusing to see the Queen of France hitting on Sara and her just going along with it.

It was even funnier because the rest of the team was fighting to protect the King of France, meanwhile Sara’s just too busy making out with his wife.

It got even more amusing when Rip scolded Sara for seducing the Queen and Sara’s responds, “She seduced me!” It’s probably one of the best scenes in the episode and I simply loved it.

3. Mick

Last season, Mick and his entire story arc blew me away; it was probably one of the better parts of the season. He became more than just comic relief, and somehow he wiggled his way into my heart and has become my second favorite Arrowverse character, as Sara is my Queen and always will be.

In this episode he continues to be his ridiculously funny self by drinking beer when explaining to Oliver and Nate what happened to the rest of the Legends, cracking inopportune jokes and just being the classic Heatwave we first met in “The Flash.” But he’s also changed so much; he doesn’t hesitate to go throughout history and save the rest of his team, his friends. He’s grown so much as a character, from simply a comic relief villain or just Captain Cold’s sidekick and I’m loving his development.

I’m so excited to see what happens next with Mick.

The season premiere of Legends of Tomorrow was truly great. It had just the right mix and humor and seriousness. Everyone acted wonderfully, the pacing was great and one of the final shots of the JSA was just amazing.

I’m so pumped for the next episode which will air on the CW on Oct. 20th at 8 p.m. Be sure to check it out!