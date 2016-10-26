‘King Zimm’ wows at Java Johnnies

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

St. John’s University held a memorable Java Johnnies last Friday at the D’Angelo Center as students gathered to hear Khafre Zimmerman perform.

Zimmerman, whose stage name is King Zimm, performed a variety of songs from his album, “The Best of King Zimm.”

He also included covers of “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse and “Billionaire” by Travie McCoy.

“It’s pretty good. He has an earthy kind of vibe; very natural sound, very raw,” Richey Reeves said.

Caffe Bene provided cookies, muffins, waffles and iced coffee as students engaged in Zimm’s performance. They cheered for his music, while students like Ariana Rolos danced along to his cover of “Oui” by Jeremiah.

“I think he’s great, I love it,” said Rolos. “I’d love to see more of him.”

“I like it a lot,” said Ymara Magloire. “He is kind of Bob Marley inspired.”

Although most Java Johnny events have a small crowd, they host hidden talent on campus as well as unknown artists from the community.

Zimm didn’t mind the small crowd and still was able to create a pleasing, warm environment through his music.

Most students don’t know of the musical artist’s experience, or how he has opened for artists like Big Sean, J-Cole, Wale and Rick Ross.

Zimm began writing music and incorporating his guitar into songs when his family move to Philadelphia.

With an uncle as a producer, a mother that sang and a father trained as a percussionist and arranger, he started to pursue his career.

“Music is the easiest way to connect to people,” Zimm said.

Once he realized his passion Zimm started practicing more.

“When I started Cassidy, Eminem and Big L were my favorite,” said Zimm. “From there it was Jimi Hendrix, Sublime and Led Zeppelin.”

While attending Howard University, he performed at their Homecoming concert for three years.

Zimm said he’d like to return to St. John’s with his band, The Rising Suns, and takes every opportunity he can to perform.

“My agent booked the show, but I definitely have to come back. I like this campus it’s diverse,” Zimm said.

With a unique style of “Rock & Flow,” Zimm creates a great performance that includes a combination of hip-hop, soul and rock & roll.

“If I can share my story, and they can relate I’m not alone. We can all come together, and share a beautiful thing regardless of race and religion,” Zimm said as he closes out his performance.