‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Review

Netflix has done it again.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” captures the dark, dismal tone of the book series it is based on, while still putting a unique twist on it. The first season consists of eight episodes, based on the first four books.

The show centers around the three Baudelaire children, Violet, Klaus and Sunny, who were recently orphaned and left with a large fortune – only accessible once Violet comes of age. They are left under the care of banker Mr. Poe, who is responsible for finding them a new guardian. The children’s first guardian is Count Olaf, the bad guy who will stop at nothing to get their fortune. The children are moved around from guardian to guardian, with Count Olaf always following close behind.

The show is narrated by Lemony Snicket, played expertly by Patrick Warburton. He frequently interrupts the series to fill in parts of the story and constantly encourages the viewer to watch something else. The theme song too tells you to “look away.”

Neil Patrick Harris, who plays Count Olaf, brings a more humorous and theatrical side to the villain, while still maintaining the necessary darkness.

The author, Daniel Handler, better known by his pen name Lemony Snicket, serves as executive producer, ensuring it remains faithful to the book series.

With its excellent guest stars and dark wit, the series appeals to both the younger generation and the ones who grew up reading the books. I can’t wait to see what they do with the next two seasons.