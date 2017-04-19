What’s Poppin’: “Going in Style”
Not-so-fast getaway
April 19, 2017
“Going In Style” stars Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin.
And there you have it.
That’s all this film has going for it. A main cast including those three acting legends is the only reason audience members would schlep out to see “Going In Style” and, ultimately, that’s its only redeeming quality.
Here is a dull, shamefully unfunny display of talented, legendary actors simply collecting a paycheck. Their charisma makes the film bearable but doesn’t save it from being the great, big bore that it is.
Through its 96-minute duration, there are two or three genuinely funny moments. One of these moments feature the three old men attempting a grocery store robbery, followed by a fast getaway in an electronic wheelchair. It’s a shame that the rest of the movie doesn’t have that fast-pace fun and energy.
This is a film that could have benefitted from a strong sense of style and visual comedy.
A film about three old men robbing a bank could have, and should have, been loads of hilarious fun. Instead, the concept is squandered and presented on a bland, uninteresting plate, lacking spark or color.
Director Zach Braff holds back from doing anything marginally inventive and, instead, just throws everything together and calls it a day.
This is studio filmmaking at its laziest.
