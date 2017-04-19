What’s Poppin’: “Going in Style”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Going In Style” stars Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin.

And there you have it.

That’s all this film has going for it. A main cast including those three acting legends is the only reason audience members would schlep out to see “Going In Style” and, ultimately, that’s its only redeeming quality.

Here is a dull, shamefully unfunny display of talented, legendary actors simply collecting a paycheck. Their charisma makes the film bearable but doesn’t save it from being the great, big bore that it is.

Through its 96-minute duration, there are two or three genuinely funny moments. One of these moments feature the three old men attempting a grocery store robbery, followed by a fast getaway in an electronic wheelchair. It’s a shame that the rest of the movie doesn’t have that fast-pace fun and energy.

This is a film that could have benefitted from a strong sense of style and visual comedy.

A film about three old men robbing a bank could have, and should have, been loads of hilarious fun. Instead, the concept is squandered and presented on a bland, uninteresting plate, lacking spark or color.

Director Zach Braff holds back from doing anything marginally inventive and, instead, just throws everything together and calls it a day.

This is studio filmmaking at its laziest.