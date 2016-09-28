New Fall trends to try this year

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The leaves are slowly undressing from the trees as they fall to the ground–but not fast enough. The first day of fall was last week, yet it still seems that summer is holding its grip until the last minute. It’s hard to transition your wardrobe from summer to fall, but possible. Here is how you can dress with these top fashion fall trends when it’s humid during the day, but chilly at night.

You can never go wrong with layers. Cardigans, button-ups, sweatshirts, blazers, scarves and more. Stay away from full-on summer outfits and keep reading for more on how to find your perfect fall look that will break necks on your way to class.

One perfect thing about living on the East Coast, is the ability to see autumn in the air. You see the leaves change color to beautiful shades of orange, red, and dark green. You see pumpkins everywhere. But, as you feel the cold air slowly seep in, sweaters are your main go-to.

The runways this year for fall 2016 collections had a lot of print and sparkle on their outerwear. Sweaters such as Valentino’s printed sweater and Maison Margiela’s striped ribbed wool turtleneck ruled the runway.

There are different sweaters for all body types. For those with curves, a tight knit v-neck is best with a white blouse button up underneath for a preppy look. If you have legs for days, then a slouchy sweater is cute paired with some ankle booties and a nice statement jewelry piece.

As for long sleeve shirts and blouses, leave the boringness at home and take home a statement flared sleeve such as the Fenty Puma by Rihanna.

Don’t forget to get romantic with a nice tapestry inspired outerwear paired over deconstructed jeans. A nice pair of sneakers works well for class, and boots are great for a night out in the city.

If this is your first fall in New York City, don’t take outerwear lightly. You will need it for those brisk nights. Stay away from solid black and get a little creative with some romantic hues like magenta for example.

As for accessories, a newsboy cap is the perfect hat to keep those bad hair days tamed. Or to add a little bit more to your fall outfit.

But the main trend you want to keep in mind all autumn long, is the velvet texture. Velvet pants, velvet blazer and even a velvet dress. Keep away from a black velvet dress, and try something bolder, such as a purple velvet wrap dress.

Another cool trend to keep your eye out is the 90’s sweatpants.This style was back on the runways this past year. DKNY and Opening Ceremony brought back the logo sweatpants that are way more comfortable than a suit mini skirt that also hit the racks this year.

But more importantly, this autumn make your own fashion trends by combining your favorite timeless pieces and a few newer ones for your very own chic wardrobe.