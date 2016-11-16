How to Cope with Being Home for the Holidays

Whether you dorm or commute, coming home for winter break is a joyous occasion for some, and stressful for others. Or if you’re like me, it’s joyous up until about day four when you’re already tiptoeing on your family’s last nerve and vice versa. Here are three things you can do to ensure you spread that holiday cheer when you’re trapped indoors with your loved ones.

Eat to Avoid Uncomfortable Questions

The holiday season is a great excuse to be baking 24/7, and an even better excuse to be shoving sugar cookies down your throat around the clock and make sure your mouth is far too full to answer any question from family and friends that makes you cringe. Your aunt knows you’re still single and asks you if you have a boyfriend/girlfriend anyway. Sorry, can’t answer- I just shoved an entire warm freshly baked homemade cinnamon roll in my mouth. “What are you going to do after you graduate?” Huh? I couldn’t hear you over the sound of me chewing these s’mores I made over the fireplace. “How do you feel about the election results?” Can’t stay and chat, my hands are covered with raw cookie dough and I need to go wash my hands in the bathroom for the next six hours straight, oops. Don’t want the salmonella.

Go holiday shopping

No matter what you’re celebrating this holiday season, late November to mid-January is prime shopping season. It can help you survive your family in one of two ways. 1) You shop together for gifts, and enjoy some cheerful bonding as Frosty the Snowman plays over the mall speakers and you snack at the foodcourt. 2) You divide and conquer, so that although you might be suffering the massive crowds of shoppers, you use your shopping outing to finally get that me time you’d usually find during your common hour nap in an empty classroom.

Act None the Wiser

Blissful ignorance might just be the best holiday gift of all. Say “I’m just totally going to pretend that you totally just didn’t say [insert embarrassing, unpleasant, judgemental comment here]. “Here have a cookie.” Maybe even sprinkle some white glitter or fake snow on them for a winter wonderland effect. That way, you’ll have them wondering where on earth they even had the audacity to ask make such terrible comments. If you’re lucky, they might just bah humbug their way on out of your sight, and you can enjoy your hot cocoa in peace.

Hope these silly snippets of advice bring some Joy to Your World- enjoy the break.