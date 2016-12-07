Add trendy to your winter coats

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As the weather gets colder, everyone starts shopping for that perfect winter coat. There are so many styles that you can choose from to stay trendy this season.

Puffer coats- They’re big and bulky, but don’t let that deter you from giving them a chance. They’re finally back in style, have been featured on the runway and now you can stay warm and look cute with the new metallic colors they come in. Don’t worry—the standard gray or black are always in style.

Trench coats- These babies never go out of style, so ladies channel your inner Audrey Hepburn and add one to your wardrobe. This style is also perfect for all you men out there. Trench coats are sleek and appropriate for a night-out or an interview—it’s truly a must-have.

Peacoats- Another all-time classic is the peacoat. This unisex coat comes in a variety of colors and lengths, so you’ll be able to stay warm and in style.

Leather jackets- Leather jackets are always in and they’re great for any season and go with every outfit—especially if it’s your classic black. You might not be the warmest, but that’s what layering is for. For the colder days, layer long shirts, hoodies or flannels underneath. The look is chic and cozy. For going out purposes, ladies add a sweater dress and guys add a nice zip-up sweater.

Bomber jackets- Bombers are on the rise as the latest fashion trend, so everyone take part in it. They have so many different designs, logos and colors. Forever 21, PacSun, Francesca’s Collections and H&M are the best places to get affordable and quality jackets. Don’t forget your add-ons: crop tops, chokers, high-waisted jeans, flannels and sweaters.

Ladies and gents, if you don’t already have one of these styles in your closet definitely go out and add one to your wardrobe.Trench coats, leather jackets and bombers are perfect for all-year use and can be layered effectively. Stay warm this season and pick up your stylish, winter wear now.