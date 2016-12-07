Best hot cocoa

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As the weather continues to get chillier, nothing is more satisfying than a steaming cup of tasty hot chocolate. However, getting hot chocolate can be hard as some students don’t want to travel far to satisfy their craving as it gets colder. Luckily, there are plenty of places near campus to grab some hot cocoa.

Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin Donuts has amazing hot chocolate and you can get it in the basement of Marillac. Let’s face it, a lot of us will be reluctant to leave our dorms when it’s snowing, but the walk from your dorm to Marillac for some hot chocolate is definitely worth it. There are also different flavors, such as mint, s’mores and salted caramel.

Starbucks

Starbucks is conveniently located in the D’Angelo Center and offers a wide range of hot chocolate beverages. There’s peppermint hot chocolate, peppermint white hot chocolate, salted caramel hot chocolate and hot chocolate chile mocha. Who wouldn’t love their hot chocolate in those red cups back for the season?

Caffe Bene

Located at 176-37 Union Turnpike outside of Gate 4, Caffe Bene is a cozy cafe offering a wide range of beverages. It’s a relaxing place to grab hot chocolate with your friends. Students receive a student stamp card with their purchases and they also have a Facebook page for St. John’s students.

Martha’s Country Bakery

Located at 7030 Austin Street in Forest Hills, this bakery offers a wide range of hot chocolate. They are best known for their red velvet hot chocolate. They also offer Mexican hot chocolate and peanut butter hot chocolate. They’re open until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, which is great for anyone craving hot chocolate late at night. It’s a 10 minute drive from campus.

OK Cafe

This trendy cafe is located on 22-4 33rd Street in Astoria, and is a 20 minute drive from campus. All the beverages here are organic, paired with vegan and gluten free treats. Customers describe the atmosphere as “homey.” Customers also receive a punch card for their visits.

Presso Coffee

Presso Coffee is a trendy coffee shop located on One Fulton Square, 133-42 39th Ave #101 in Flushing. This four star cafe is a 16 minute drive from campus. They also do beautiful latte art, so this is a great place to come to and drink your beverage in style. This place is cash only.

Whether it’s Starbucks or Caffe Bene, there are several places to grab hot chocolate by campus. These places offer a wide range of flavors, which will satisfy anyone’s palate. The hot chocolate is worth the trip, and you’ll be happy once you feel the warmth from hot cocoa. There is no better way to welcome winter than with a steaming cup of hot cocoa.