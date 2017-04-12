7 ways to spend Easter Break in Queens

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If you’re going be on campus or in Queens next weekend for Easter break, consider yourself lucky, as the weather is set to be in the 70s next week. Pull out your favorite pair of sunglasses, and get ready to enjoy the plethora of activities our borough has to offer.

1.) Have A Picnic On The Great Lawn

For anyone staying on campus next week, have a picnic on the Great Lawn! Enjoy the warmth of the sun on your blanket or tapestry. Make sure to relax, and don’t forget to use the Snapchat filter, because everyone needs to know how amazing our campus is, right?

2.) Explore Restaurants

There are several restaurants and cafes serving up scrumptious eats to satisfy your cravings. Queens is considered the most diverse borough in NYC. It combines numerous languages, cultures and traditions. With Queens being such a melting pot, you can find food just as diverse. Queens is also the second-most populous borough in NYC, so you’ll be able to find someone next week to get lunch with.

3.) Parks

Whether it’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Forest Park, Astoria Park, or Cunningham Park – there are several gorgeous parks in Queens perfect for your afternoon stroll. Cunningham park is the fourth largest park in Queens and it’s just along Union Turnpike.

There is also Hunter’s Point South Park, boasts you a skyline view. In Flushing Meadows Corona Park, you can check out the Unisphere, which is deemed as the “unofficial symbol of Queens.” It looks like a steel Earth and is an artifact from the 1965 New York World’s Fair.

4.) Museums

Check out the MoMA PS1, Museum of the Moving Image, Queens Museum, Noguchi Museum, or the Queens County Farm Museum. Whichever you feel like visiting, spend your Easter break broadening your knowledge! There is such rich art in Queens, and it would be a shame not to go in person and view it.

5.) Hiking

For anyone who’s outdoorsy – spend some time hiking at Forest Park, Crocheron Park, or Forest Park Skate Park. All of these parks have great hiking trails.

6.) Long Island City

Walk along the Long Island City’s Gantry Plaza State Park or Long Island City Piers. Enjoy the views of Manhattan, or check out the Pepsi-Cola Sign (which has official landmark status). According to Eater New York, a restaurant called Unico Tacos in Long Island City is one of the hottest restaurants in Queens for 2017. If you’re feeling like eating $3 tacos with spectacular views, Long Island City is the place to go.

7.) Events in Queens

If you’re looking to celebrate in an Easter manner, there are several Easter egg hunts you can search up on Eventbrite. The Queens Zoo is having a “Spring Eggstravaganza” where they’ll have crafts for kids, an Easter bunny (Will this one be real?), and an egg hunt.

There is no better feeling than finding an easter egg full of chocolate, so may your Easter break consist of chocolate and sunshine, Johnnies!