Roses are Red Hot this Spring

Roses are a huge part of our culture. The rose is the national flower of the United States, and it is used for many occasions like birthdays, weddings;and holidays such as Valentine’s Day. It is no question that roses are popular in media, like the reality show, The Bachelor and the classic tale as old as time, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Now roses are popping up in spring fashion this year.

Rose patterns and patches have been blossoming on clothing this season. Whether it is dresses, jeans, denim jackets, baseball hats, or crop tops–roses are everywhere.

The rose aesthetic has been showing up in stores and online. Forever 21, Urban Outfitters, and Zumiez are just a few stores that are selling the rose trend. By the looks of it the rose trend is here to stay for spring fashion.