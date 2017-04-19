The ins and outs of the Starbucks secret menu

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Your eyes are searching for your next favorite drink to hit the Starbucks Menu, whether it is a sweet tea, a cold brew or your preferred seasonal blend, you are always on the look out for the next big addition.

But what if there is more than what meets the eye? If you are a Starbucks lover, then you have to know about the wonders of the secret menu. The Starbucks secret menu is made for Starbucks devotees who can’t wait to try something new.

The secret menu at Starbucks is home to 200+ different Frappuccinos, teas, lattes, refreshers, macchiatos and many more drinks! The list of options, which is located online, is filled with recipes that were made by the hands of baristas working at Starbucks.

The secret menu is so underground that employees don’t know the recipes by heart. So, don’t expect every store to know what secret menu drink you are ordering. None of the drinks on the secret menu are official, and the baristas are not required to learn the recipe.

When you have found a drink that suits your fancy, make sure you have the ingredients on hand as well as the name.

Andrew Skelly, a barista at a Starbucks in California, says, “Sometimes secret menu drinks gain so much popularity and get ordered a lot, so many baristas end up memorizing the recipe. And if they get even more popular they’ll be made an official drink and get a recipe card and a button of their own on our system.”

Drinkers, don’t let this slow you down. Maybe your special drink will make its way to becoming official so you won’t have to repeat your recipe to each barista you meet at Starbucks. Fingers crossed.

What’s the newest and most well liked on the top-secret Starbucks menu?

The newest undisclosed drink to reach social media stardom is the Pink Drink. It is made with Strawberry Acai Refresher, coconut milk and scoops of strawberries or blackberries (or both). But it has now made its way to become an official drink.

Another popular drink is the Snickerdoodle Frappuccino. This mixes together Chai Crème Frappuccino with soy milk, cinnamon dolce syrup (1.5 pumps tall, 2 pumps grande, 2.5 pumps venti) and is topped with cinnamon dolce sprinkles.

Butterbeer Frappuccino that gets the right consistency with whole milk, and by adding 3 pumps of caramel syrup, 3 pumps of toffee nut syrup with caramel drizzle to top it off makes the list of fan favorites.

Now your eyes will be searching the secret menu for a new drink to try each week. So pick your favorite blend, your sweetest teas, and your tangiest flavors on the Starbucks secret menu.