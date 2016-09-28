Trump: Poll numbers, health records, economic plan

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Republican candidate Donald Trump is constantly in the news cycle with election day less than two months away-especially in such a tight race like this one.

To the Democrats’ dismay, he has been leading in national and statewide polls. On Wednesday, Trump tweeted his thanks to Nevada citizens, where he leads Clinton by 2%. In Ohio and Florida, which are both swing states, Trump leads by 5% and 3% respectively according to CNN/ORC Polls.

Trump also met with Doctor Oz, confirming his clean bill of health. Other than a suggestion to drop some pounds, Trump’s campaign said he “is in excellent health, and has the stamina to endure — uninterrupted — the rigors of a punishing and unprecedented presidential campaign and, more importantly, the singularly demanding job of President of the United States.”

This appearance comes after Clinton’s pneumonia diagnosis after leaving a 9/11 memorial service early. Trump’s campaign has been focusing on Hillary’s health quite a bit.

Trump said that this was “The single biggest mistake of the political season,” speaking at the National Guard Association’s conference. He then took to Twitter saying, “While Hillary said horrible things about my supporters, and while many of her supporters will never vote for me, I still respect them all!”

On Thursday, Trump outlined a detailed economic plan, promising “Stronger economic growth.” It is a “Bold, ambitious, forward-looking plan,” he said. One major point which was stressed were tax cuts: there will be three income-tax brackets with rates set at 12 percent, 25 percent or 33 percent. Those in the low-income category would not pay anything. He also wants a “Modern regulatory framework,” and review what can possibly be done away with. Achieving energy independence and “Unleashing an energy revolution,” are other points of this plan. His full plan was posted on his Facebook page.

Friday, Trump held a quick press conference saying “President Obama was born in the United States — period.” The Republican nominee’s campaign also blamed Clinton for starting these rumors during the 2008 primaries. There is no factual evidence for that claim according to the AP Style.

The public certainly will be watching Trump as the first debate is planned for September 26th and Election Day is under 50 days away.