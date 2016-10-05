SGI discusses Tip-Off performance, annual budget

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The St. John’s Student Government Inc. held a floor meeting Monday night in the D’Angelo Center and discussed multiple matters affecting the University, ranging from the highly anticipated Tip-Off to annual budgets for campus organizations.

The School Spirit Committee addressed the numerous rumors circulating about who would be performing at Tip-Off next Friday night by confirming that there is currently no artist on contract to appear at the event scheduled for Oct. 14.

Tip-Off is an annual event to celebrate the beginning of the men’s basketball season, and is traditionally accompanied by a musical guest putting on a show for St. John’s fans. In past years, performers have included artists such as Mac Miller, French Montana and J Cole.

“I would feel a lot more excited for it if they would actually announce who the performer is,” said Junior Gillyn Servidad. “I hope it’s a really great artist, because otherwise I think a lot of people will feel let down.”

“I wish they would announce whoever the artist is,” said sophomore Keyla Payano. “I personally do not like suspense, and people are worried that there will be no performer.”

Vice-President Richard Cantoral announced plans to potentially establish a Craigslist-style website for students to buy and sell textbooks or look for apartments solely within the St. John’s community.

All potential users would need a St. John’s-affiliated email to participate.

Cantoral also spoke about a coalition of college student governments around the country started by Georgetown University that will work together to bring propositions to Congressmen in Washington.

The Budget Committee reviewed its overall expenditures for the first month of the semester, which totaled to $105,577.64, out of an annual budget of over $1 million. They also added five new voting members to the committee.

Senior Senator Julia Mackey recapped the first meeting of the Yearbook Committee and announced several fundraising events to take place this weekend during the annual Family Weekend including brunch and crafts. Accumulated funds will go towards senior scholarships.

Junior Senator Aaron Richards announced the induction of finance-major Melissa Potter as a junior representative from the Tobin College of Business.

Elections for freshmen representatives will take place on Oct. 13 and 14. There are candidates for every college except the School of Education. Voting will take place online and in Montgoris Dining Hall.

Upcoming events include the SJUOK? Suicide Awareness Walk on Thursday and the Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk on Oct. 16.

The next SGI Floor Meeting will take place on Oct.17 at 5 p.m. in Marillac Terrace.