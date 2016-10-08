PARTICIPATE 2016: Stay up to date with election events on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Looking for a way to learn more about the upcoming election? The St. John’s Participate program has you covered.

Here’s a list of the upcoming election-related events on campus:

Watch the Second Presidential Debate – St. John’s is hosting an event on Sunday, Oct. 9 where the University’s community is invited to watch the second presidential debate after Mass. According to the St. John’s website, dinner will be provided at 6:30 p.m. followed by a conversation about the election. The debate starts at 9 p.m.

Date: Oct. 9

Time: 6:30-11 p.m.

Location: St. Thomas More Church

Politics as Usual? Let’s Talk About the Issues! Part I – On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Vincentian Center for Church and Society is hosting “Politics as Usual? Let’s Talk About the Issues!.” The topics, according to the St. John’s website, are the environment and income inequality. This is the first of two “Let’s Talk About the Issues” events where students are invited to learn about issues and voice their thoughts on them. You must register before attending the event.

Date: Oct. 11

Time: 5-6:30 p.m.

Location: DAC, room 128

Red Rock the Vote – As part of the “Rock the Red” activities, students will have the opportunity to register to vote from Monday, Oct. 11 to Friday, Oct. 14. According to the University’s website, from 12-4 p.m. students can register, check their registration and receive a free giveaway during the event.

Date: Oct. 11-14

Time: 12-4

Location: Marillac Terrace

Hot Topics in Social Justice: Dialogue on Policing In Minority Neighborhoods – According to the St. John’s website, the Vincentian Institute for Social Action, Faculty Research Consortium, Center for Teaching and Learning, and the President’s Multicultural Advisory Committee are presenting a discussion about the impact that law enforcement practices and policies have on minority communities. This event is scheduled to take place on Oct. 13. There will also be video conferences for the Staten Island and Manhattan campuses.

Date: Oct. 13

Time: 2-3 p.m.

Location: DAC 310

Voter Registration Deadline – Remember to register to vote before the deadline by heading to Marillac Terrace during Red Rock the Vote.

Date: Oct. 14

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Location: Marillac Terrace

Watch the Third Presidential Debate – The University will be hosting its last watch party for the third presidential debate on Oct. 19, from 9-11 p.m. Before the debate at 9 p.m. there will be a brief discussion among participants.

Date: Oct. 19

Time: 9-11 p.m.

Location: DAC, Sodano Coffee House

Politics As Usual? Let’s Talk About the Issues Part II – The Vincentian Center for Church and Society is hosting “Politics as Usual? Let’s Talk About the Issues!” According to the University’s website, the topics that will be covered are immigration and “2016 as a Realigning Election.” This is the last event of the “Politics As Usual?” series where students can talk about these issues with faculty and eat some pizza on Oct. 20 from 5-7 p.m. You must register before attending the event.

Date: Oct. 20

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Location: DAC room 128

Meet the Candidates Night – On Monday Oct. 24, SJU is hosting an event for students to meet with and hear from local candidates in the Queens area. Topics of discussion will include issues that are important to college students, as well as issues important to the local community.

Date: Oct. 24

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Location: DAC room 206

Election Night Watch Party – According to the school website, there will be an “Election Night Watch Party” on Nov. 8 from 9-11 p.m. in which students can mingle and watch the election live.

Date: Nov. 8

Time: 9-11 p.m.

Location: DAC room 128

Editor’s note: We will continue to update this list when/if more information becomes available on these events.