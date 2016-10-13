University: Memorial mass to be held honoring life of Tiarah Poyau

St. John's graduate student, Tiarah Poyau, 22 years old, was killed last month. The University announced that it will hold a memorial mass in her honor next Wednesday.

A mass honoring the life of Tiarah Poyau will be held next Wednesday Oct. 19 at 12:15 p.m. in St. Thomas More Church, according to an email from the University.

Poyau was killed last month at the J’Ouvert Carnival in Brooklyn. She was 22.

“Although Tiarah was taken away from us far too soon as a result of a senseless act of violence, she will always be part of the St. John’s family, remembered for the service and spirit she brought to the University,” the University said in an email on Wednesday.

According to the school, Poyau was enrolled in a master’s program in taxation in the Tobin College of Business for the 2016-17 school year. She recently graduated from St. John’s with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Poyau also worked as an intern at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, and had been offered a full-time position at the company upon graduation, the University said.

On campus, she worked as a student assistant in the Office of Business Affairs and as a Resident Safety Monitor. She was also a member of Beta Alpha Psi.

“As a University, we miss Tiarah greatly both inside and outside of the classroom,” the University’s email says.

All students and members of the University community are invited to celebrate and remember the life of Poyau at next Wednesday’s mass.