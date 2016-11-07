Rock the Vote sponsoring van to drive students to polling site

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Rock the Vote will be sponsoring a van to drive students who are registered to vote in the neighborhood surrounding the University back and forth to Hillcrest Jewish Center on Tuesday. The service will last from 12-6:30 p.m., and is free of cost to students.

The van will be located at Gate 1, and signs will be up to direct students.