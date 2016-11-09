New York’s local election winners

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This past Tuesday, many New York residents cast their votes for local candidates running for New York State Senate, New York State Assembly, the Supreme Court and Congress.

St. John’s is located within the 14th Senatorial District, 24th Assembly District, 11th Judicial District and fifth Congressional District.

NY State Senator and Democratic incumbent Leroy Comrie retained his position in the 14th Senatorial District with 87.35 percent of the vote, while Republican candidate and newcomer Jarret Freeman garnered 7.29 percent of the vote.

Assemblyman of the 24th District and Democratic incumbent David I. Weprin won with 76.02 percent of the vote, while Republican candidate Ira Harris received 16.15 percent.

Eight candidates ran for the 11th Judicial Court of Queens County, which had seven open seats. The seven who won included Marguerite Grays, 10.27 percent; Joseph Esposito, 9.87 percent; Cheree Buggs, 7.39 percent; William Viscovich, 9.24 percent; Margaret McGowan, 9.39 percent; Joseph Zayas, 9.30 percent; Ernest Hart, 7.93 percent. Candidate Joseph Kasper received 2.16 percent of the vote.

Democratic incumbent and Congressman of the Fifth Congressional District Gregory Meeks won with 80.44 percent of the vote. Opposing candidates included Republican candidate Michael O’Reilly 12.24 percent, and Green party candidate Frank Francois, 1.43 percent.

In addition, St. John’s freshman and Republican candidate for the 25th Assembly District Usman Ali Chohan garnered 20.64 percent of the vote, and lost to Democratic incumbent Nily D. Rozic with 58.87 percent.

In the national race for U.S. Senator, Democratic candidate and incumbent Charles Schumer, running for his fourth term, received 66.96 percent of the vote. His opponents included Republican candidate Wendy Long, 26 percent; Green Party candidate Robin Laverne Wilson, 1.43 percent; Libertarian candidate Alex Merced, 0.61 percent.

The results of the New York general election spell a majority of Democratic wins for the state, with many offices continuing to be held by incumbents.