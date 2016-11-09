Trump wins in stunning upset

Donald Trump is the 45th president of the United States of America.

In a stunning upset, Republican candidate Donald Trump has won the election and will be the 45th President of the United States.

Trump won a majority of electoral votes, at 276, as of 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, according to Politico.

After surpassing the critical 270 mark, Trump’s win was cemented. The Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton conceded to his victory, according to the New York Times.

In his acceptance speech at the Midtown Hilton in Manhattan, Trump appeared to a roaring crowd that chanted “USA! USA! USA!” as he made his way on the stage.

Following Trump’s rise to the “magic 270,” Trump’s running mate Mike Pence announced to the crowd at the New York Hilton, “The American people have spoken and the American people have elected a new champion.”

Trump began his speech by saying, “Sorry to keep you waiting, complicated business.”

He continued by telling the crowd that Clinton called him to concede the results.

“I just received a call from Secretary Clinton, she congratulated us on our victory and I congratulated her and her family on a very hard fought campaign,” Trump said.

In a change of tone towards Clinton, Trump granted her compliments in her presidential campaign.

“Hillary has worked very long and very hard over a long period of time and we owe her a major debt of gratitude for her service to this country,” Trump said.

Trump also spoke to those who didn’t support him.

“I will be president for all Americans and that is very important to me,” Trump said.

During his speech, the President-elect emphasized the themes that have dominated his campaign: reclaiming and reforming the nation.

“We must reclaim our country’s destiny,” he said. “We will seek common ground, not hostility.”

Added Trump, “We will embark upon a national project of hope and renewal.”

Trump also addressed the history taking place, but not without emphasizing having “to do a great job.”

“While the campaign is over, our work on this movement is only the beginning,” he said.

Some St. John’s students expressed their disdain for Trump’s dominance in the race.

“I am saddened that a man who has advocated for sexual assault, propelled islamophobia, made racists remarks, and with no understanding of foreign policy has made it this far. It disgusts me,” sophomore Annamaria Basile said.

Junior Joel Vazquez said, “America has let me down in the worst way possible and has shown me once and for all that my life truly does not matter.”

The Torch also reached out to several students who said they were pro-Trump, however, none wished to go on the record to talk about their views.

“I think the election being this close says so much about the country because of the willingness people have to support a person that has no experience in the government and has proved countless times that he is not suitable to lead,” sophomore Sieta Leon said. “I understand that voting on both sides can result difficult but I don’t think people are seeing the magnitude of what him being elected means.”