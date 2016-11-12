Students of Consciousness to organize “Peace and Love March” on Tuesday

Students of Consciousness held a demonstration Feb. 10 where they signed a petition detailing their demands.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Students of Consciousness will be leading a “Peace and Love March” on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at St. John’s University’s Queens campus, according to their secretary, Miguel Vasquez.

“The goal of the march is to unite our students through these trying times,” Vasquez said.

The march will start at 6 p.m. with details of where they will gather to be distributed soon. According to Vasquez, more information will be shared by Saturday night once they release their flyer.

So far, the group has reached out to over 30 organizations on campus, including the Latin American Student Organization, Feminist Unite and Spectrum, with the hopes of demonstrating unity.

“We just want to make sure that the event is promoted as one in collaboration with other organizations,” said Vasquez. “We’re working on continued outreach.”

Editor’s note: This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.