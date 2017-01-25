New offers in the campus bookstore

The Campus Bookstore will have new features for students to take advantage of.

A new semester means new courses, new books and new classmates.

At St. John’s, the Campus Bookstore has a new initiative to bring all three together, as well as some reminders for students as they begin shopping for class materials.

Follet Discover

Follet Discover is a new feature on Blackboard that essentially puts everything students need in one place.

Located on the left hand side of Blackboard, students can click on the feature to access a list of required books for purchase, as well as other course materials that can be posted by professors. The selection of books includes new, used, rental and digital materials.

Books can either be shipped to students, or picked up at the mail room. It also allows students to interact with their classmates and professors online.

Price Match

Though not brand new, Price Match is an advantage that all students should know about.

When it comes to purchasing textbooks, the bookstore will match lower prices for the same book found on either Amazon or at Barnes and Noble.

Students are able to purchase the book from the bookstore, and receive a gift card for the store that makes up the price difference.

Rentals also qualify for Price Match, however, they must be six-month rentals.

Discounts

As always, this is one of the most important parts of purchasing textbooks. Students can rent new, used or digital materials from the campus bookstore, and save up to 80 percent.

About half of the titles offered by the store are rentable.