Online Classes Don’t Win Over St. John’s Students

This month St. John’s University released news about their recognition for its internet based graduate online programs.

According to the University’s website, editors of U.S. News & World Report said its online classes for graduate business (non-MBA) and education programs are “ranked within the top 35.”

Some St. John’s students were unaware of the University’s ranking.

“I had no idea,” senior Sara Restrepo said.

Restrepo said she would consider an online class as a student of Tobin College.

When asked why she would choose an online or hybrid class, Restrepo said, “So that I can work [during the semester].”

The Tobin College of Business offers graduate programs ranking higher, at 32 this year than 43 in 2016 whereas the School of Education ranks within the top 25.

U.S. News based their ranking on the following: “…student engagement, student services and technology, admissions selectivity, faculty credentials and training, and peer reputation.” All of which ranks St. John’s within the top 50.

Online programs offer the same quality education students receive on the Queens campus, in addition to high rankings for graduate education and business courses.

“I took a hybrid class and I thought it was really easy because my professor posted all of the homework online and in class we would learn from a new lecture,” Gabrielle Callori, majoring in Hospitality Management, said.

Like Callori, St. John’s students, regardless of college, like online classes to an extent and prefer to go to class in person.

“Since there are a lot of commuters maybe online classes would be beneficial but for me having an actual class is better,” Callori said.

Opinions may vary based on the student’s living arrangement, or ability to communication with the professor.

“I would not consider taking an online graduate course,” sophomore Ramani Williams said. “I’d prefer to have in depth discussions with my professor in person.”

Dr. Ciabocchi oversees the faculty that designs lectures, hybrid and online classes. St. John’s will benefit according to faculty member Norean R. Sharpe, Ph.D., Dean. Michael Sampson, Ph.D., Dean, is “extremely proud” for this accomplishment.

For students within the School of Education and Tobin College, St. John’s plans to uphold high-quality online graduate programs for their program as they continue to rank high in the nation.