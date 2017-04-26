Risk Management at SJU named second best in the country

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

St. John’s University was recently named second among the 15 best Risk Management bachelor degree programs in the country.

In a survey conducted by Online Accounting Degree Program, a top-rated resource for business rated colleges on a scale of six metrics including: actuarial excellence, productivity, inclusion of the international risk management fraternity Gamma Iota Sigma, advanced programs and department dedication.

St. John’s Peter J. Tobin College of Business concluded with a master score of 87.0 for their Bachelor of Science and Risk Management program offered in Manhattan. St. John’s received praise for providing an outstanding program especially for internationally-minded students with numerous study abroad opportunities in Paris and Rome and internships with international firms.

It was also noted that St. John’s offers a Quantitative Risk and Insurance (QRI) track within the Risk Management Insurance (RMI) program which is an opportunity that will help graduates become more competitive candidates to global insurance and asset management firms.

The article published by the University also mentioned that another reason to attend is due to Manhattan’s accessibility from Queens.

Senior Brian Cuartas is reaping the benefits of his St. John’s education. Brian already has a job lined up for himself after graduation with an employer he met at one of the special career fairs for Actuarial Science and Risk Management Insurance majors.

“The School of Risk Management Insurance and Actuarial Science is a secret gem at this University.” he stated. “The professors and administrators continuously helped me and my classmates to prepare for the actuarial exams and get internships. I would tell all Tobin students to consider RMI for the opportunities it has, both in the field and as a student.”

“This recognition for our Risk Management and Insurance program further validates the strength of our faculty and curriculum,” Dean of The Tobin College of Business, Norean R. Sharpe, Ph.D, said to the University. “Our faculty rank among the top scholars in this discipline worldwide.”

The program has already received many honors and through the program’s history.

The Tobin College of Business is accredited by AACSB (International Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) and SRM is noted by the Society of Actuaries as a Center of Actuarial Excellence – an award that only 17 schools in the United States has received once again planting St. John’s on top of the nation when it comes to quality education.