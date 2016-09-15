Flames of the Torch

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Here at St. John’s, our opportunities are endless.

The infinite amount of possibilities come in the form of interesting classes, a diverse student population, a solid career center and so much more.

But one of the most important facets of student life here are the organizations.

From Greek life to the performing arts, St. John’s has an extremely wide range of choices for all students to feed their interests.

With 114 different organizations and 35 fraternities and sororities on campus, the lost of options are long, and continue to grow.

We at The Torch encourage all of our fellow students, whether you’re a new freshman or a second semester senior to give organizations that pique your interest a try.

College is the perfect opportunity to try something new that one might have not ever been involved in before.

Someone who has never once stepped foot on a stage could try out for the Chappell Players musical.

A person who has not had the chance to voice their opinions could argue with the Debate Team.

There’s something for everyone.

It’s important to take advantage of all of these different organizations on campus, as being apart of them may help you grow as an individual as well as grow in whatever career you choose to pursue.

Organizations are a great place to meet new people from various majors that end up coming together based on similar interests.

For freshmen especially, clubs can open the doors to new friendships as well as new networking strategies.

There are then more opportunities to participate in special events on campus with organizations.

This eventually leads to feeling a part of the St. John’s community, a feeling that is very special once it comes to be.

Along with this, there are many professional benefits to joining organizations on campus.

Many organizations host networking sessions, as well as panels with alumni where you can learn more about fields you may be interested in.

Being part of an organization can also be a resume booster.

Not only can you get hands-on experience through an organization, but you’ll also get plenty of advice and tips to strengthen your skills.

St. John’s cares about making sure students gain learning experience in their field outside of the classroom, and so do its organizations.

It’s time to step out of your comfort zone and get involved. Who knows what can happen?

You may even find yourself a home here at The Torch!