Seniors reflect on what they wish they told their freshmen selves

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

College is hard. It’s stressful. Sometimes it feels like the world is crumbling down around you.

And it could be! There’s nothing wrong with that. But there is something wrong with thinking that you are alone or there is no one that can help you.

There are people that have been through the same problems and the same issues, and I’ve found that if you just reach out and ask, people are more than willing to help. I’ve gotten through some of my hardest times on the backs of my friends and their advice.

In an effort to help others, I asked a lot of people I knew that were graduating a few months ago what advice they would give themselves 4 years ago? If you’re a freshman just starting out and getting your feet wet, or your still in the process of finishing up school, here are some quotes I handpicked that will help you get through college.

WORK HARD NOW

“I’d tell myself to do what I want while I can and get the opportunity to do so, even if it means putting more stress on yourself. It will be worth it at the end.”

-Evelyn (St. Francis Prep)

“Start things early. You got so caught up in thinking so much stuff wasn’t worth doing. It’s not cool not caring. All that stress and anxiety you had went away when you started doing productive things. Do them, push yourself, and find your creative outlet early.”

-Anonymous

“Start working on your dreams now, and be as patient as possible.”

-Anonymous (Undeclared, UC Irvine)

It’s great to have vision. We all want to think about where we will end up, but the problem is that we usually end up thinking about the reward at the end of the road. The path to greatness is a negative one, and the secret to success is to put in the hours.

Start working hard now. Don’t be lazy. If you think there’s too much on your plate, put more.

BE STOIC

“Do not compare your accomplishments to the accomplishments of others. Do not let other individual’s success deter you from your goals.”

-Kristie (Biology, St. John’s University)

“Being friends with everybody doesn’t mean you’ll be the happiest. Instead, be friends with yourself first.”

-Nancy (Marketing, St. John’s University)

It might be counterintuitive for me to say before that you should put more on your plate if you already feel like there’s a lot, but it’s true. We’re capable of great things.

One important thing to keep in mind while you strive for your goals is to make sure you’re focusing on yourself. The actions of others will distract you. Don’t let that happen.