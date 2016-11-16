Being thankful this season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Everyone’s favorite time of year is upon us. The weather is getting colder, and the holiday season is beginning. In the midst of the excitement, we often get caught up in the celebration and overlook what we should be thankful for.

There are the usual things, like friends and family or passing that difficult class, but there are also small things that we take for granted. You may think that it is a little sappy, but we truly need to be thankful for everyday that we are given and the opportunities that we have.

People in other countries do not have the luxury of soap, designer clothes, education and more to which we have access. We should definitely be thankful that, as Americans, we have the freedom to follow our dreams and go after the future we want.

I know that I am thankful for every second I spend learning something new in class and the people I have the opportunity to meet everyday.

There are many things I take for granted, including my mom bringing me lunch unexpectedly or a simple “how is your day going?” text from my best friend. Those little things may not seem like a big deal, but I am grateful they take a moment out of their day to think about me. I am thankful that I have friends and family that I want to spoil and take care of. So, take a moment out of your day to call a loved one and thank them for being special and making time for you.

Remember, actions speak louder than words, so do something nice for them to show how appreciative you really are. Be thankful that your roommate or that person you met in freshman math is now your best friend for life.

Be thankful that you landed your internship and are getting a glimpse of your future career. Simply be thankful for the sun shining on a windy November day because you have something in your life that others may be missing.

Whether it is something as easy as hanging out with you or being forgiven for a wrongdoing, be thankful for that person in your life who gives you new memories to add to your collection.

Life goes by too quickly to not enjoy every minute, so remember every now and then the good things in your life and even the bad, because they make the life you have uniquely yours.

Remember, whether today is hard or great, we should be thankful for it. We have got to live, got to experience something and got to make a memory that lasts a lifetime. That is what we need to remember this season and always.