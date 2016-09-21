Women’s golf grabs third at Rutgers

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In Piscataway, New Jersey, the St. John’s women’s golf team finished third in their first action of the season. The team moved up three spots from sixth place on the second day of the Rutgers Invitational. This move was fueled by the strong finishing performances of sophomore Kirsty Beckwith and freshman Linda Wang.

Collectively, the Red Storm shot the lowest round on the second day carding a 10-over 298, finishing at 937 (+73) for the tournament.

“I am really happy with the team’s play today,” head coach Ambry Bishop said in a press release. “Kirsty played great all weekend and I was happy to see her get a top-two finish. We look to carry our strong play and momentum into this weekend at Dartmouth.”

Beckwith improved by six spots on the second day, putting her in a second place tie.

“Kirsty started the season right where [she] left off last season, if not better and I couldn’t be more excited for her,” Bishop added. “She manages her game extremely well on the course and that has led to her success.”

It was also an impressive debut for Wang, she finished the tournament tied for sixth place after an even-72 final-round score. At the end of the first day of the tournament Wang was tied for 15th place.

St. John’s finished behind Delaware University and Rutgers University, respectively.

At the end of the first day the Red Storm carded a team score of 639 (+63) with 18 holes remaining. This put them only four strokes shy of the fifth place spot. Also at the end of the first day, Beckwith was tied for eighth place with a score of nine-over 153.

The other teams who competed in the invitational were Sacred Heart, University at ALbany, Fairleigh Dickinson, Seton Hall, Brown, Wagner, Hartford, Hofstra, and Long Island.