Women’s golf impresses in Dartmouth

The St. John’s women’s golf team continued their impressive start to the season with a second place finish at the two-day Dartmouth Invitational on Saturday and Sunday in Hanover, New Hampshire. The women finished with a score of eight-over 296 on Sunday. Sophomore Kristy Beckwith and Freshman Linda Wing both finished in the top-five.

After the first day of the tournament, the ladies sat in third place with a score 306 (+18) putting them behind Boston and Dartmouth College and ahead of Central Connecticut, Sacred Heart, Quinnipiac, Hartford, Wagner, Boston University, Siena, Albany, Fairfield and Holy Cross. Wang finished in fourth with an even-72 in round one. Beckwith scored a two-over 74 to tie for seventh place.

Sophomore Lydia Kim sat tied for 27th with 79 (+7). Freshman Kaitleen Shee finished day one with an 81(+9) to tie for 35th overall and Senior Saskia Sterud scored 83 (+11) to tie for 52nd place overall on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Red Storm passed Dartmouth College to claim the second spot in the tournament. Both Beckwith and Wang continued their dominance finishing second and fourth respectively. Beckwith moved up five spots with a one-over 145 and finished four strokes behind first place. Beckwith has finished in second place in back-to-back tournaments. Wang posted a three-over 147 to put her in fourth place. This is the freshman’s second top six finish this season.

Kim moved up eight spots with a final score of three-over 75 to finish tied for 19th overall. Shee moved up ten spots to tie at 25th overall with 75(+3) and Sterud moved up three spots to finish 49th overall with a score of 79 (+7) on Sunday.

The Red Storm posted a final score of 602(+8) nine strokes over Dartmouth and Sacred Heart who finished in third place. Boston College took home first place with a final score of eight-over 584 to finish the Invitational.

The ladies next play in the Quinnipiac Classic on October 10th and 11th.