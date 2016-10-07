Desiigner to perform at Tip-Off

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The wait for a Tip-Off performer has officially ended. Earlier today, St. John’s Red Storm tweeted that hip-hop star Desiigner will perform at next Friday’s basketball tip-off.

Desiigner is most famously known for his song “Panda.” Tickets to the event are first come, first-served. Students can get their free tickets next Friday, Oct. 14 starting at 9 a.m. at the Carnesecca Ticket Office. Doors will open at 7 p.m.