St. John’s holds 11th annual 100-out softball fundraiser game

The St. John’s softball team hosted their 11th annual 100-out softball game on Wednesday, October 5. The game is held to raise money for the program. Team Storm overpowered Team Red, 29-21.

The game is held to give the girls a chance to practice situational work as well as raise much needed money for the program, according to head coach Amy Kvilhaug. The fundraiser gives a little bit more purpose to what would normally be just a practice.

The team needed to raise the money for their trip to Palm Springs, California over spring break. The team will compete in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic against the top schools in the nation. Some of these schools include LSU, Ohio State, UCLA, LIU, and Arizona. There is a total of 35 teams, including St. John’s competing on February 23-26.

In order to meet the goal and afford the trip the team needed to raise $6,000. Donations could’ve been made starting at $10 all the way up to $500.

“It is my hope that we reach our goal to assist in our travel plans to Palm Springs,” Kvilhaug added when speaking to redstormsports.com. “This is a trip that is important to the program not only in the short term but for future development of where we want our program to be. It will allow us to play perennial powerhouse teams to prepare us for the ultimate goal of competing in the Big East and NCAA Tournament.”

The 100-out Fundraiser was started in 2006. Since then, the fundraiser has raised money to provide the team with equipment. Such equipment includes a pitching machine and a V-Flex hitting system.

For the fundraiser, the St. John’s softball team is split into two teams where they play 100 outs. This helps the team practice in-game situations and prepare for their upcoming season.

According to redstromsports.com, Team Storm was made up of McKenzie Murray, Madison Morris, Kaitlyn Wilkens, Kaitlin Mattera, Lexi Robles, Gretchen Bowie, Hannah Anderson and Brittany Garcia.Team Red consisted of Grace Kramer, Marissa Rizzi, Savannah Warren, Alyssa Rusch, Krystal Puga, Monique Landini, Laura Delgado, Lauren Zick and Natalie Giroux.

Team Red powered over Team Storm in the first situation to make the score 6-4 but Team Storm came back fighting to take a 10-8 lead. Team Storm maintained this lead for the remainder of the fundraiser, finishing out with an eight run win over Team Red.

“I’d first like to thank our student-athletes for compiling a database of donors and for actually conducting the event. Playing 100 outs is fun, but also challenging,” Kvilhaug said. “Our institutional advancement people also play an instrumental role in the administrative conduct of the event and we greatly appreciate their help.

“I’d also like to thank my coaching staff who helps brainstorm the ideas with me to run the game smoothly and efficiently. Lastly, we are thankful to our communications staff that promote the event and run all the behind the scenes items.”