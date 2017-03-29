Red Storm Roundup: Baseball, softball roll to weekend sweeps

Men’s Tennis Wins First Big East Matchup of the Season

St. John’s men’s tennis beat the Georgetown Hoyas 4-0 Friday morning at the National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. It was a big win for the Red Storm, snapping a four game losing streak coming into this pivotal Big East matchup. The Johnnies had a 1-0 advantage after doubles matches thanks to the pairings of Ognjen Trejgut and Luka Sucevic and then Alex Roszkowski and Roberto Livi. The momentum carried over into singles action, as Sucevic, Trejgut and Alan Nunez Aguilera took the first three matches to secure the victory. St. John’s improved to 8-12 this season, and is back in action against Yale in Queens after their match in Harvard this weekend was cancelled.

St. John’s Baseball Sweeps Doubleheader

St. John’s baseball continued their historic season with a pair of wins against Maine in a Saturday afternoon doubleheader. It was the ninth ranked Johnnies first two games at home, winning game one 3-0. Freshman Sean Mooney compiled a complete game shutout, and allowed only four hits in his third start. Seniors Michael Donadio and Robbie Knightes drove in the three runs. Game two was higher scoring, as the Red Storm beat Maine 9-3. Freshman Jeff Belge won his third game of the season, and sophomore reliever Joe Kelly got the save. Outfielder Jamie Galazin had three RBI’s, and team hit leader John Valente saw his hit streak extend to 30 games over the weekend. The Red Storm saw four players have multi-hit games and improved to 18-2 on the season.

St. John’s Softball Sweeps Doubleheader

St. John’s softball had a successful weekend against Providence, taking both games in a Saturday afternoon double header. A five run third inning powered the Johnnies to an 8-3 victory in game one, their first game in conference play. Junior McKenzie Murray pitched six solid innings, and improved to 6-0 on the season after senior Tori Free got the save. Freshman Gretchen Bowie led the way with a big day, driving in four runs with a two-run home run, and a two-run double. Game two saw St. John’s nearly double their run total from game one. A season high 16 hits guided the Red Storm to a 15-7 victory, as Senior Grace Kramer went four innings for her fourth win of the season. Senior Monique Landini was the team’s biggest contributor, finishing with five RBI’s, and hitting her first career grand slam. The Johnnies improved to 14-10 on the season.

St. John’s Lacrosse Loses to Local Rival

St. John’s men’s lacrosse met their local rivals Saturday night at James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, N.Y. when they took on the fifth ranked Hofstra Pride. The Johnnies held Hofstra to their lowest output of the season, but still lost 9-6. Daniel Costa stopped seven out of sixteen shots, and finished with a .438 save percentage. Junior Jason Debenedictis returned to form with a big game, and finished with two goals and two assists. Freshman Matt Oehl picked up an assist in his first career start, and senior Nick Heller added two goals. Heller opened up the scoring and got the Johnnies on the board first, but Hofstra scored the next three goals and never looked back. Despite outshooting Hofstra 24-18, the Red Storm fell to 1-7 on the season. They will look to right the ship next Saturday vs. Providence, their first game in Big East play.