Odell Beckham Jr. to host football camp at SJU

St. John’s University will play host to a VIP visitor on October 9 when NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. is set to host a football clinic on campus.

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the New York Giants, will host the New York leg of the Football 101 Women’s Clinic, presented by Covergirl. The Football 101 clinics are a series of events hosted by current NFL players that not only give women a chance to learn more about football while reveling in several perks offered by Covergirl. The first camp will take place on October 2.

Beckham tweeted the news Saturday Afternoon:

The night on campus will begin with a cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m., then transition to a clinic run by Beckham and event staff. Those in attendance will gain “insight on football basics in a fun and relaxed atmosphere,” according to the event page. Beckham will also participate in a Q&A after the clinic.

Covergirl is offering guests a makeover with their products as well. The camp is run in conjunction with ProCamps, a company that specializes in organizing and coordinating athletic events.

Beckham, 24, is coming off his third year in the NFL. He recorded 101 catches for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2016-17, placing in the top five in the NFL in each of those three categories and pacing the Giants, who lost in the first round of the playoffs last season.

It is unclear whether the event was organized with the cooperation of the St. John’s athletic department. The University has not had a football team since 2002, and the department has yet to comment on the event.

Hallie Kantor, a representative for ProCamps, said that it was her company’s decision to choose Beckham as the host. He was selected based on his prior work in ProCamps’ youth clinics.

She also said that St. John’s has the “adequate” space necessary to hold the event.

The event is open to women only, and costs $299. Guests must be 21 and over to participate. To register, go to www.covergirlfb101.com/beckham and click “Register Now.” Limited space is available.