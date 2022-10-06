“DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” Review: The Glorification of Murder Ends Here

Murder has been sweeping the nation, but not in the way anyone would suspect. Rather than the amount of serial killers skyrocketing, the amount of shows about serial killers have instead increased in mainstream media.“DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is a hyper-realistic show that makes audiences anxious, disgusted, relieved and pained all at once. The ten-episode series is now streaming on Netflix.

The American obsession with serial killers is similar to the obsession with cowboys. “Both individuals (serial killer and cowboy) exemplify the spirit of American individualism and boundary-pushing; both have transcended their daily lives to achieve near-mythical status,” Byarcadia says. This exact idea roots itself in the attention they are given on television. Oftentimes, the fascination with murder stems from how attractive the killers are, according to Awol. It causes a glorification of the psychopaths who commit the crimes.

However, Netflix’s newest crime story, “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” changes the narrative. The series shifts from fueling the fascination for serial killers — particularly if they are attractive white men — to delving into both killer and victim to paint a much more accurate picture of the murders.

The show opens with Evan Peters’ Jeffrey Dahmer attempting his last crime and the victim running towards the police. This points out key themes throughout the show, including how racism, homophobia and classism directly contribute to Dahmer’s ability to commit his crimes as long as he did.

Audiences tend to believe that killers “got away” with what they did for so long due to genius, Decider reports. The show debunks that theory, opening for more conversation about police negligence. It is especially noticed when it comes to taking phone calls from lower-class communities, doing thorough inspections despite the sexuality of the person in question and paying far more attention to the minorities in the show.

“‘Monster’ strives for uncomfortable reality at every level, from its wearied set design to Peters’(Dahmer’s) monotone manner of speaking,” Decider reports. To go farther, the show makes it clear that Dahmer was no genius, but was only able to kill for so long due to police negligence.

Audiences will find when knowing the full story of Dahmer, it will never matter how attractive Peters’ Dahmer is. Audiences will instead find a comprehensive perspective on the reality of murder featuring brilliant actors such as Evan Peters, Niecy Nash, Richard Jenkins and Rodney Burford.

“DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is a genius portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer. It also gives notice to any filmmaker wishing to involve themselves in the “serial killer craze” about how important it is to respect the victims and condemn any “fan” of the killers.

The show’s ten episodes are worth watching as the narrative shifts from who the focus is on. In some episodes it is the father, in others it is Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland and in one it was a victim. “DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” does just that and instead opens the audience’s eyes to how serious the situation was and encourages them to always remember exactly who these people were, despite how attractive they may seem.