Immersive Audiobooks for Your Next ‘Read’

Audiobooks are an easy and underrated way to help reach your reading goal. Whether you are cooking, cleaning or working out, listening to books is a productive way to pass the time. The best audiobooks have an enthralling narrator that keeps listeners hooked on the story and engrosses ‘readers’ in the story.

Below is a list of five enthralling audiobooks for your next listen!

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama

Read by the author herself, “Becoming” by Michelle Obama is a necessary listen. Cataloging her life from childhood in south Chicago to adulthood in the White House, Obama pens an inspiring story that is arguably more impactful when listened to. Hearing the previous first lady detail events of her life, family and identity offers a rare glimpse into the world of politics and presidency — from a woman’s point of view.

Memoirs read by the authors themselves are far more personable, and “Becoming” is no exception. An insight into Obama’s rise to the top as the first African-American first lady is nothing short of moving and it is a story best listened to.

“Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett

“Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett is a moving story about a mother recalling her previous rendezvous with a popular actor to her three daughters. Narrated by Meryl Streep, this novel weaves a tale of heartbreak and redemption told in past and present tense.

Streep’s vocal performance on this audiobook supplements the maternal tone of the novel and invites listeners into what feels like a real-life diary entry. Her iconic voice is the perfect match for this contemporary, romantic novel.

“Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

A widely popular novel and now television show, “Daisy Jones & The Six” has taken the world by storm. Featuring characters Daisy Jones, an up-and-coming rock star, and Billy Dunne, a heartthrob lead singer, this novel toys with the complexities of rock bands and groupies in the 60s.

Narrated by a full cast, this audiobook brings the story of the mythical rock band to life. Containing written ‘interviews,’ people who have listened to this audiobook compare it to a live music documentary. With this novel’s style, listening to it provides a far more immersive experience since each character has their own distinct voice. After listening, try watching the show!

“The Bell Jar” by Sylvia Plath

Maggie Gyllenhaal narrates Sylvia Plath’s “The Bell Jar” with the perfect tone of melancholy desire and restless anticipation. Chronicling the life of Esther Greenwood, talented and beautiful, Plath draws a map to disaster as her heroine slowly breaks down throughout the novel. It is Gyllenhaal’s moody voice that enraptures listeners into the story and the spiral of Greenwood.

“The Bell Jar” is a darker read, so trigger warnings for themes of suicide and depression are prevalent. However, the novel, especially as told by Gyllenhaal, offers light at the end of the tunnel and offers listeners a moving experience into another world.

“Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros

A newer novel to the genre, “Fourth Wing” is popular in the fantasy community — and for good reason. Detailing the story of Violet Sorrengail’s journey to become a dragon rider, Yarros creates an engrossing tale filled with romance, action and, most importantly, dragons.

The audiobook for the “dramatized adaptation” of this title has narrators for every character. Bringing the story alive and contributing to the thrill, this narration of the novel is perfect for listeners who want to be submerged in a fantastical world.

All of these audiobooks can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Spotify.

Libby is also a great resource for free audio (and electronic) books that can be accessed through your local library. By signing up with a library card, people can ‘check out’ books as one would with physical novels.

Audiobooks are a great resource for required reading as well since they allow you to listen at a faster speed in a time crunch while performing other tasks. Though some may not consider listening to audiobooks equal to physically reading, any form of consuming a novel counts!