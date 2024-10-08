Freakin’ Out With Briston Maroney

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Briston Maroney stopped by College Street Hall in New Haven, Connecticut on Oct. 2 for the second leg of his Ultrapure tour.

The venue’s small, amphitheater-style floor was fully general admission, creating the effect of an expansive hall without seeming overwhelmingly full.

The stage held a psychedelic set design, with shimmery cellophane drapery and figures with eyes, setting the scene for the dreamy performance to come.

The show opened with the Minneapolis band WHY NOT — made up of Isaac Dell, Henry Breen and Joshua MacGregor. The group entered with a vibrant sound, exciting fans for the main event. Their math-rock songs were well-received by the otherwise chill crowd as they bobbed their heads and cheered along with Breen, the lead singer.

Following the opener, fans anxiously awaited Maroney’s entrance, but before coming out, a prerecorded message came over the speakers from the singer himself. He thanked fans for coming and offered the opportunity to win a signed setlist by donating to Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-profit organization that advocates for gun control.

Maroney, who uses he/they pronouns, made their way out on stage sporting their signature cat hat, which only managed to stay on for about half the first song. From the beginning, they were interacting with the audience — greeting listeners up in the balcony seats, calling out an enthusiastic man for having “the best wave they’ve ever seen” and even having fans join them in throwing their middle fingers up to match the lyrics of his song “Freeway.”

It was evident he was simply happy to be there playing his music with his fans. Maroney smiled practically the entire time, dancing and joking with the band. When introducing each member, he even addressed the fact that his bassist was flying out to England that night for a wedding and was “a little nervous about it.”

The setlist was made up of plenty of hits, both new and old, including “Small Talk,” “Body” and “Freakin’ Out On the Interstate.”

Maroney even played an unreleased song called “Swimmer,” which was dedicated to Tennessee, where the singer grew up. The vocals and instrumentals remained crystal clear throughout the show, putting the entire band’s talents on display even while fans sang along.

The encore was made up of four songs, including a cover of Oasis’s “Champagne Supernova.” Prefacing the cover, Maroney gushed about how much of an inspiration Liam Gallagher has been to his music career, then proceeded to welcome the infamous singer to the stage. To many fans’ disappointment and delight, out walked WHY NOT’s Henry Breen, dressed up as Gallagher.

With the playful atmosphere and electrifying songs, this show was certainly a memorable and enjoyable experience. Despite their undeniable talent, Briston Maroney is an artist who knows how to put on a great show and doesn’t take themselves too seriously.