A New Generation’s ‘Romeo + Juliet’

A majority of Gen Zers have had to read William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” at some point in their academic career. Many students would have rolled their eyes at this assignment, claiming Shakespeare is unnecessary to understand. Broadway’s newest production of “Romeo + Juliet,” starring Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor, takes a modern twist on the Shakespearean play, creating a work of art that reintroduces Gen Z to the prestigious writer.

Staying true to the nature of “Romeo and Juliet,” the play is spoken in Shakespearean English and closely follows the version most of us have read. The play differs through the costumes, ambiance and actions of the actors themselves. The wardrobe was highly modern, with cast members wearing cargo pants, sparkly crop tops, jorts and baby tees.

Prior to the opening act, there is a pre-show where the cast stands on the stage and interacts with one another. During this, the DJ at the back end of the theater plays EDM and Charli XCX. The cast dances, plays cards and fights with one another during the pre-show section. Their energy was electric, and it was clear they were both passionate about the production and enjoying their time on stage with each other.

Connor and Zegler, as Romeo and Juliet, are the stars of the show. The two have undeniable chemistry and are exceptional in their roles. Both actors add a comedic tone to the dark subject matter and throughout the show, the audience erupted in laughter while still feeling the weight of the plot.

The supporting cast also had standout performances in the show. Each actor alternates between two and three roles. Gabby Beans, who plays Friar and Mercutio, adds deepened layers to these personas that many of us have studied, making these characters dynamic individuals. Another standout cast member is Gían Pérez, whose primary role is Paris. He was hilarious, making Paris seem incredibly self-absorbed, all while wearing a pink baby tee and jean shorts.

The venue, Circle In The Square Theater, has a round stage with extremely minimal set pieces. The lack of sets allowed the cast to use their surroundings in the theater to the fullest extent. Cast members run up and down the aisles, climb down from ladders and even sit in the audience. At one point, Connor even asks an individual in the audience to use their chair and brings it on stage.

Bringing stars like Zegler and Connor to Broadway brings a whole new audience to this production. Many of their fans are a part of Gen Z, with Connor most known for his role in “Heartstopper” and Zegler in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.” With the number of younger individuals traveling to see these two on stage, they will be reintroduced to Shakespeare, which many of them haven’t consumed since high school.

This new production puts a modern twist on the story many of us know but don’t appreciate. With this new opportunity, individuals can learn to enjoy and appreciate Shakespeare. Audience members will be captivated by the performances from all cast members, the use of the space and the intimate performance. With a limited run, this production of “Romeo + Juliet” will only be on Broadway until Feb. 16.