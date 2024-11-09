‘The Third Gilmore Girl:’ Kelly Bishop’s Path to Stardom

Fall classic “Gilmore Girls” was the kickstart of many of its cast’s mainstream acting careers. In fact, it was mega-star Melissa McCarthy’s breakthrough role. For Kelly Bishop, who played the family’s matriarch Emily Gilmore, the show began after she had already garnered much success in the entertainment industry.

In her new memoir, “The Third Gilmore Girl,” published Sept. 17, Bishop details her unique path to becoming one of the most well-known, unique television grandmothers. She writes in a raw, conversational manner, allowing readers to be fully immersed in Bishop’s experiences in show business and her mindset during each period of her life.

The foreword is written by “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, a name familiar to fans of the iconic show. She reveals she’s “been pestering her to write her memoirs forever,” setting the stage for Bishop’s captivating life story.

Bishop’s decades-long career in dance is at the center of the memoir. From a humble upbringing in Colorado, she became a respected and notable dancer, performing in many smaller productions before earning her breakout role as Sheila in the Broadway show “A Chorus Line.”

The role largely changed the trajectory of her life and career.

Despite the title of the memoir suggesting that “Gilmore Girls” was the pinnacle of her profession, Bishop actually dedicates more time in her book to her Tony Award-winning role in “A Chorus Line.” This could be an initial drawback to those who only know her from “Gilmore Girls.” Instead, it provides vibrant context to her transition from dance to acting.

Unknown to even some Broadway superfans, Bishop’s “A Chorus Line” character is based on her childhood as a dancer. The detailed narrative throughout the memoir allows readers to understand this poignant connection — Bishop’s career and personal life are intertwined.

She also includes deeply personal anecdotes throughout her memoir, unabashedly describing her familial, romantic and platonic relationships, offering insights into both the triumphs and hardships they entailed.

The actress covers several difficult topics, such as her father’s alcohol abuse, a failed marriage and her experience with abortion. In being so candid about these challenges, Bishop effectively conveys her strong spirit and gives readers a better understanding of who she is outside of her famous roles.

Bishop dedicates the memoir to her late husband Lee Leonard; although he does not appear until later in the book, readers can feel his presence throughout. She beautifully describes their devoted marriage and his heartbreaking death, truly highlighting his importance in her life.

Like her beloved character Emily Gilmore, Bishop is witty and confident. Unlike Emily, however, she isn’t passive-aggressive at all; Bishop’s straightforward, unapologetic nature is what makes her memoir truly shine.