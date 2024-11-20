The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Torch
The Torch

From Heat to Humor: The Rise of Unfiltered Celebrity Interviews

New interview styles allow celebrities to show their true selves.
Celina Mullady, Asst. Culture EditorNovember 20, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube First We Feast

Celebrities have always appeared to be out of reach and, in many instances, out of touch. With new emerging styles of interviews, stars have gained the opportunity to show their true selves while under pressure. 

“Hot Ones,” hosted by Sean Evans, has taken social media by storm, becoming one of the most popular interview spaces for celebrities. The talk show began in 2015 but has seen an increase in viewership and conversation surrounding its unique interview style.   

During the interview, each guest is met with ten chicken wings, all increasing in spice level as they answer questions. According to the Scoville rating of hotness, which measures the heat of peppers, the spice level of wings ranges from 1,800 to 2,693,000. Despite a few standouts — like singer-songwriter Lorde — guests struggle with the heat. 

The most recent episode was released on Nov. 14, with guest Paul Mescal in anticipation of his upcoming film, “Gladiator II.” Evans prompts Mescal with thought-provoking questions about acting, his co-workers and general life, while Mescal falls to the increasing level of spice. Around wing four, Mescal begins tearing up, sweating and stumbling through answering questions. 

This unique structure shows celebrities in a way regular audiences have never seen them before — failing under pressure. Usually, celebrities appear inhuman, as if they only exist on a screen. With pre-planned interviews, stylists and little to no candid moments, it’s hard to see the real people behind the persona that is portrayed to the public. 

Since its start in 2015, “Hot Ones” has highlighted the humanity of its guests. Just like ordinary people, guests on the show fail under pressure and show their faults. Other notable guests have been celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Pharrell Williams and Ariana Grande. 

Another talk show with similar effects to “Hot Ones” is “Chicken Shop Date,” hosted by Amelia Dimoldenberg. While guests are not eating spicy wings, they are in another very uncomfortable situation — a first date. With her dry and sarcastic humor, Dimoldenberg creates a more subtle but still visibly uncomfortable atmosphere. 

Over the past year, “Hot Ones” and “Chicken Shop Date” have both increased in popularity. Viewers enjoy these types of interviews because it allows for a sense of reliability that fans have not had with conventional interviews. Not only do they become more human, but they also show genuine authenticity, which is something that is lacking in the media. 

Whether it’s wings or an awkward first date, audiences love new types of interview styles. Easily accessible on YouTube, both “Hot Ones” and “Chicken Shop Date” have gained a large fan base, increasing the longing for relatable and candid celebrity appearances.

Celina Mullady
Celina Mullady, Asst. Culture Editor
Celina is a junior history major with a minor in legal studies. Currently, in her second year with The Torch, she is serving as Assistant Culture Editor. Outside of The Torch, she is involved in SGi in the LGBTQ+ committee. In her free time, you can find Celina reading, watching movies, crocheting and listening to her favorite artists, Harry Styles and Phoebe Bridgers.
