Grammy Predictions: Who Will Win the Night?

The start of February brings one of the biggest nights of award season: The Grammys. Airing on Feb. 2, this year’s nominees consist of many of the usual returning artists, with some new names being thrown in the mix.

With the repetition of many artists, the winners seem to remain quite predictable, with some viewers being upset with the Recording Academy’s decisions in the past. This year brings in some differences with the Academy making some criteria amendments, as well as announcing a pledge of $1 million for the Los Angeles fires. In anticipation of the 67th awards, here is a list of predictions for some of the main categories.

Album of the Year

Winner: “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT” – Taylor Swift

Album of the Year is the most significant, and arguably most discussed award given out at the Grammys. While the category has no shortage of talented and popular nominees, including Beyonce, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter, the Academy tends to be a fan of Taylor Swift year after year. Swift has won this award four times and has received 58 Grammy nominations throughout her career.

“THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT” was the singer’s most personal work yet, diving deeply into her fans, fame and romance.

Covering multiple relationships and mourning their losses while grappling with stardom, this album made a big impact on Swift’s fanbase, giving it a great shot at taking home the award.

Record of the Year

Winner: “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

Record of the Year is a sought-after award that looks at the production and performance of a song. Considered to be the song of the summer, “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter was one of the biggest songs of 2024, reaching almost two billion streams on Spotify. The track also reached number one on the Billboard Global 200 and stayed in the top three spots for 14 weeks.

Compared to other songs in the category, like “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar and “360” by Charli XCX, “Espresso” wins in terms of performance in the mainstream media. Since its release in April, the song has stayed incredibly popular, making it clear that there’s something worth listening to.

Song of the Year

Winner: “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell

Billie Eilish is another favorite of the Recording Academy, with a total of 32 nominations, receiving seven since last year’s awards. Eilish and O’Connell, her brother, have won this category twice already, and the success of “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” sets them up for a third win.

Currently, the track is her number one streamed song on Spotify, with almost two billion streams, proving it to be one of the biggest songs of her already incredibly accomplished career. Just like “Espresso,” this song has remained popular and well-played since its release in May on Eilish’s album, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.” The song’s ability to garner such an immense amount of streams without ever being made a single is strong evidence of its quality.

Best New Artist

Winner: Chappell Roan

Nominated for six awards at this year’s Grammys, Chappell Roan has taken the pop world by storm. From her debut album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” to her most recent single, “Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan is redefining pop music and brings her unique persona to the genre.

In 2024, she opened for Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS” Tour and played for some of the largest festivals — and crowds — like Lollapalooza, Coachella, Governors Ball and Glastonbury. Roan is undeniably herself and hasn’t let her sudden rise to fame change that. As an artist who is redefining genres and fully committed to her art, she is this year’s best new artist.

Best Rap Album

Winner: “Alligator Bites Never Heal” – Doechii

The Florida-based rapper has gained a lot of traction within the past year, especially surrounding her third studio album “Alligator Bites Never Heal.” Whether it was from Kendrick Lamar’s praises, her electric feature on Tyler, The Creator’s “Balloon” or her incredible performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, the recognition is truly deserved.

While she’s up for three Grammys including Best New Artist, Doechii is most surefire win should come from the Best Rap Album category. The other nominees, such as J. Cole and Future, have their strengths, but they fall short in comparison to the artistry and precision on display in Doechii’s “Alligator Bites Never Heal.”