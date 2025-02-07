5 Books to Read During Black History Month

Since 1976, every February has marked the start of Black History Month. The month is celebrated throughout the United States, and it recognizes Black Americans’ vital role in the country. Literature is just one area of culture that Black Americans have heavily influenced with little recognition.

Donald Trump has recently made an executive order resulting in the termination of DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) in the federal workforce. This removal makes it especially important to observe, celebrate and support marginalized groups. From non-fiction to poetry to romance, here is a list of five books from Black authors to read and support this month.

“Beloved” by Toni Morrison

“Beloved” is a historical fiction written in 1987 by famous American author Toni Morrison. The novel follows Sethe, who was born a slave and escaped to Ohio. Taking place eighteen years after her escape, readers are welcomed into her inner thoughts. She struggles to escape her past and sees reminders of her trauma in every aspect of life.

The novel has been relevant since its release for its ability to be applied to social injustices. “Beloved” is also banned in many states, specifically in Florida, Colorado and Georgia for its “inappropriate” material.

“Beloved” is a haunting story filled with sadness, hope and resilience. Readers should be aware of the dark and disturbing subject matter before reading.

“Seven Days in June” by Tia Williams

“Seven Days In June,” released in 2021, is the newest novel on this list. This romance follows Shane and Eva who were with one another for one week in June as teenagers and reconnected at a literary event years later. The two begin a relationship again and learn to grow together and embrace their differences.

The pair have rich backstories giving them depths that tend to lack in some romances. The novel’s substance makes for a rewarding, yet lighthearted and pleasant read. Above all “Seven Days In June” is a story of forgiveness and second chances.

“Giovanni’s Room” by James Baldwin

James Baldwin was an author and civil rights activist, most known for his essays and novels. “Giovanni’s Room” was released in 1956 and follows an American man David, who has just moved to Paris. There, he meets Giovanni and the two men begin a relationship with one another.

Baldwin, being an openly gay man himself, brings a uniquely raw and genuine perspective to the novel. “Giovanni’s Room” discovers heavy themes such as self-discovery, shame and human nature. More than anything this novel is a social commentary about queerness and the shame that David feels. At only 178 pages, “Giovanni’s Room” is a quick but dark read.

“Citizen: An American Lyric” by Claudia Rankine

For fans of poetry, “Citizen: An American Lyric” is a great option. Released in 2014, Claudia Rankine’s book discusses issues with racism, police brutality and race in the 21st century. Rankine discusses notable black individuals like Serena Williams and uses images alongside her writing, making both the form and content an immersive experience.

One of five books of poetry Rankine has published, “Citizen” argues that as citizens of the world, we all must speak up and fight against injustice. “Citizen: An American Lyric” mirrors the current political and social climate in the United States, making it important to read and understand more than ever before.

“I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou was one of the most notable authors of her generation, known for both her writing and civil rights activism. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” is an autobiography that details Angelou’s early life and the challenges she faced as a Black woman in America. The main message is that kindness and empathy take precedence over everything.

Angelou’s persuasive and powerful written voice invokes real thoughts and urges for action to come from reading her works. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” just one of the several works from her lifetime, is a classic and speaks about valuable lessons that everyone can learn from.