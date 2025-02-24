5 Essential Films by Black Directors for Black History Month

As Black History Month comes to a close, it’s important to remember and celebrate — not only this month — the many Black creators whose art contributes to the culture of the United States. While there have been Black directors releasing films since Oscar Micheaux in 1919, there has been a severe lack of representation and value given to them within The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Since 1991, there have been six Black directors nominated at the Oscars for Best Director, but none have won the category.

To celebrate some Black directors who are not always recognized by the Academy, here’s a list of five Black-directed films from the past decade. From comedic friendships to eye-opening documentation, this list contains immensely talented filmmakers from this generation.

Lawrence Lamont’s “One of Them Days” (2025)

Released on Jan. 17, “One of Them Days” is a comedic buddy film directed by Lawrence Lamont. The film stars SZA and Keke Palmer as Alyssa and Drew, two roommates who have to come up with $1,500 for rent in one day after Alyssa’s boyfriend takes the money. The obstacles they go through to get their money back are filled with drama and hilarity.

The film’s overarching themes emphasize the necessity and importance of female friendships, especially when they’re made up of two supportive women. With a playfully stressful plot and satisfying ending, Lamont’s film is certainly one worth viewing.

“One of Them Days” is playing in theaters and available to rent or purchase on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction” (2023)

Cord Jefferson’s directorial debut, “American Fiction,” tells the story of Thelonius “Monk” Ellison, a writer and professor struggling to make a living selling his novels, because publishers continue to tell him they aren’t “Black enough.” Frustrated and fed up, Monk writes a completely satirical manuscript, heavily feeding into the stereotypical “Black” novel publishers expect, which to his surprise is bought and garners massive praise as a piece of authentic literature.

Based on Percival Everett’s novel, “Erasure,” the film is a witty commentary on the distorted misconception of what Black literature — and media in general — is expected to be in the broader public eye. “American Fiction’s” stacked cast, including Jeffrey Wright, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sterling K. Brown makes for an incredibly smart, comedic and timely film that is a must-watch.

“American Fiction” is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Janicza Bravo’s “Zola” (2020)

Janicza Bravo’s film “Zola” follows Zola, a part-time stripper in Detroit, Michigan, as she goes on a road trip to Tampa, Florida with her new friend Stefani, who claims they can make even more money stripping there. Unfortunately, this leads to Zola becoming wrapped up in Stefani’s dangerous world. The film, starring Taylour Paige and Riley Keough, is inspired by the true story of Aziah Wells.

The escalating intensity of each scene, coupled with the moments of humor throughout, makes for an alluring yet dark watch. Written by both Bravo herself and Jeremy O. Harris, this story is truly eye-opening to the absurdity and extremity that strippers and sex workers experience within the occupation, particularly because the film is based on a true story.

“Zola” is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Boots Riley’s “Sorry to Bother You” (2018)

“Sorry to Bother You” is Boots Riley’s directorial debut, starring numerous talented names such as LaKeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson and Danny Glover. The film takes place in Oakland, California following Cassius “Cash” Green, who works as a telemarketer for a huge corporation. Cash begins to climb up the corporate ladder when he learns to speak over the phone using “white voice,” leaving behind his friends and co-workers who wish to unionize.

Cash’s glimpses behind the scenes reveal the depravity and twisted nature of his occupation, reflecting an extreme depiction of America’s capitalism. The science-fiction and artistic elements of the film make for a thoroughly unique viewing experience and one that is utterly enthralling.

“Sorry to Bother You” is available to stream on Hulu.

Ava DuVernay’s “13TH” (2016)

Ava Duvernay’s sobering documentary, “13TH,” explores the corruption that is the United States’ prison-industrial complex. The film tracks the disproportionate imprisonment of Black Americans all the way back to post-Civil War legislation, leading to the country’s rising incarceration rates from the 1970s up until President Trump’s first election in 2016. DuVernay also highlights issues of police brutality against minorities, private prison contractors and the monetization of mass incarceration.

The film includes interviews with many well-known activists and politicians, such as Dr. Angela Davis, Michelle Alexander and Newt Gingrich. Despite its relatively short run-time of 100 minutes, “13TH” is thoroughly educational and deeply necessary.

“13TH” is available to stream on Netflix.