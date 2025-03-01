Which Films Will Dominate the ‘Messiest’ Oscars Yet?

Much of the conversation surrounding the upcoming 97th Academy Awards has had little to do with the merit and quality of the nominees, but the controversies and scandals plaguing nearly every film.

Fans of blockbusters “Wicked” and “Dune: Part Two” feel the films were disregarded by the Academy. “The Brutalist” has been under fire for reported use of AI in post-production. “Emilia Pérez” morphed into the villain of awards season as an endless sea of infamy and scandal has engulfed the musical.

But who will rise above the mountain of controversy that this year’s Academy Awards has become?

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

The only guarantee of this awards cycle has been Kieran Culkin’s name being called on a nightly basis. Already the recipient of a Golden Globe, Critic’s Choice Award and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award, Culkin’s name is likely already engraved in the Oscar. This comedic but heartbreaking performance as the co-lead in Jesse Eisenberg’s “A Real Pain” is worthy of the substantial recognition he has received.

His former “Succession” castmate and fellow nominee Jeremy Strong’s role in “The Apprentice” warrants praise, as does Guy Pearce’s terrifying turn in “The Brutalist,” both of which will certainly be left on the sideline as Culkin should win his first Oscar.

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

The Supporting Actress category has been another less-competitive race as Zoe Saldaña seems to have pulled away from Ariana Grande to secure her first Academy Award. Saldaña’s role in “Emilia Pérez” is one of the least despised aspects of the film; her performance as a drug lord’s lawyer is adequate to earn the industry veteran a victory.

Best Actor: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

While Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes and Sebastian Stan each submit excellent bids for Best Actor in their respective works, the decision has always been between Adrien Brody and Timothée Chalamet.

Chalamet has the momentum of starring in two Best Picture nominees, a viral campaign and recently winning the SAG Award for his stellar depiction of Bob Dylan, but that may not be enough to secure his elusive first Oscar. Twenty-three years after his Academy Award win for “The Pianist” made him the youngest actor to ever win Best Actor, Brody’s comeback with his monumental performance in “The Brutalist” should be enough to return him to Hollywood glory.

Best Actress: Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Much like the race for Best Actor, this year’s Best Actress competition is a duel between two incredible acting achievements from a young, up and coming star and an established pro. But the battle between Mikey Madison as the titular Anora in “Anora” against Demi Moore’s Elizabeth Sparkle in “The Substance” is much fiercer.

Both actresses have split nearly every major award and when the final name is drawn, Moore’s Cinderella story may earn her a shocking Oscar victory. Having received the Golden Globe and SAG Award for her manic portrayal of an aging starlet, Moore has the added X-factor of this role sparking a career revival which may be enough to complete the upset over Madison.

Best Director: Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

Continuing with the theme, Best Director is a true coin toss between Sean Baker for “Anora” and Brady Corbet for “The Brutalist.” Baker could win the most Oscars ever in one night if he completes a sweep of his four nominations, but Corbet could snatch history away from him. His three-and-a-half-hour-long epic of American greed is as topical as it is stunning and his breakout film could net him an Academy Award.

Best Picture: “The Brutalist”

For the final prize of the night it’s anyone’s game.

Four films have each received Best Picture nods during this awards cycle. “The Brutalist” and “Emilia Pérez” received the Golden Globe for their own genres, “Anora” has won the most including the Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival and “Conclave” has made a late push with wins at BAFTA and the SAG Awards. But despite all this confusion and no clear favorite present, “The Brutalist” still has the best case to bring home the gold.

Fueled by an exceptionally well-rounded cast, a brilliant booming score and beautiful cinematography, this story of a displaced immigrant finding his way in post-war America is deeply representative of the country today. In such an odd year for the Academy Awards, “The Brutalist” would be the perfect film to crown as the best film of the year.