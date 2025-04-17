‘Sunrise on the Reaping:’ A Dystopian Reality

The beloved dystopian series, “The Hunger Games,” by Suzanne Collins, has returned with the series’ fifth novel, “Sunrise on the Reaping.” The novel is a prequel and follows Haymitch Abernathy — a mentor of District 12 — in the Quarter Quell (the 50th annual Hunger Games).

The novel takes place twenty-four years before the original series in the fictional country of Panem, theorized to be located in North America. Panem is made up of 12 districts, with each one having a specific trade ranging from fishing to coal mining.

The novel begins on July 4, which happens to be both Haymitch’s birthday and the reaping day, where a boy and girl are chosen from each district to be in the annual Hunger Games.

The story follows Haymitch and his fellow tributes in the events leading up to the games, during them and after. Collins also provides background for other characters seen throughout the series, like Effie Trinket and Plutarch Heavensbee.

At 382 pages, “Sunrise on the Reaping” gives fans the much-needed backstory of Haymitch. Throughout “The Hunger Games,” glimpses of his story are hinted at but never fully explored.

But in this novel, Collins shares his inner monologue, highlighting his wants, needs and most of his fears. “Sunrise on the Reaping” dives directly into his past, immersing readers in his psyche.

Haymitch is a complex character, making him a fan favorite. This novel highlights how Haymitch’s trauma from the Hunger Games caused him to be the person he is in the later novels and films — a divisive alcoholic.

Most of all, the novel warns readers of an authoritarian government plagued with censorship and propaganda.

Throughout the novel, there are instances of silencing people who speak out against the Capitol and its politics, showing how easily citizens of Pamen can be controlled. Later in the story, it’s revealed that the Capitol picks and chooses what footage of the games to show and which to destroy. Collins carefully highlights censorship and propaganda, showing readers that it’s not a faraway idea and could become a reality.

The novel is filled with heartbreaking moments, transporting readers back to the original books. Collins creates the classic Hunger Games atmosphere, with suspense and despair growing in each chapter. For fans of the series, “Sunrise on the Reaping” perfectly expands the past stories and provides the much-needed context missing from the original novels.

A film adaptation is set to be released in Nov. 2026.