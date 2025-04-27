‘What Was That’ is an Exploration of the Past

Lorde returned with her new single “What Was That” on April 24 after a four-year break since her last solo release in 2021. This new single departs from the present and returns listeners to the singer’s sophomore album, “Melodrama,” released in 2017. Lorde takes listeners on a journey through her vivid memories of a past relationship that continues to invade her thoughts.

To welcome the new single, Lorde performed the track in Washington Square Park on April 22 after the New York City Police Department shut down her first attempt because she had failed to acquire a permit. Once she returned, the singer lip-synced to her new track while surrounded by a crowd of fans

The track begins with a sense of loneliness while Lorde expresses how she misses her old partner. She sings, “Step out into the street, alone in the sea / It comes over me / Oh, yeah I’m missing you.”

The single slowly builds into a realization that this past relationship was never fulfilling, provoking Lorde to sing “Since I was seventeen, I gave you everything / Now we wake from a dream, well baby, what was that?” The singer expresses the familiar feeling of realizing a relationship wasn’t as satisfying as it was thought to be when it was happening.

“What Was That” perfectly embodies electropop, sustaining the sound from “Melodrama.” Not only is this single reminiscent of past albums, but it also provides an exciting new vibe for Lorde’s upcoming album. The single’s release has left fans excited for more, with many taking to social media to express their excitement.

Lorde also released a music video along with the single. The video shows the singer traveling around New York City, footage from her event in Washington Square Park and the singer climbing up a sewer.

Lorde’s upcoming album has yet to be announced, but considering the recent release of “What Was That,” an album is sure to be on its way.