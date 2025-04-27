The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

‘What Was That’ is an Exploration of the Past

Lorde has mastered the art of nostalgia.
Byline photo of Celina Mullady
Celina Mullady, Managing EditorApril 27, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Lorde 

Lorde returned with her new single “What Was That” on April 24 after a four-year break since her last solo release in 2021. This new single departs from the present and returns listeners to the singer’s sophomore album, “Melodrama,” released in 2017. Lorde takes listeners on a journey through her vivid memories of a past relationship that continues to invade her thoughts. 

To welcome the new single, Lorde performed the track in Washington Square Park on April 22 after the New York City Police Department shut down her first attempt because she had failed to acquire a permit. Once she returned, the singer lip-synced to her new track while surrounded by a crowd of fans 

The track begins with a sense of loneliness while Lorde expresses how she misses her old partner. She sings, “Step out into the street, alone in the sea / It comes over me / Oh, yeah I’m missing you.” 

The single slowly builds into a realization that this past relationship was never fulfilling, provoking Lorde to sing “Since I was seventeen, I gave you everything / Now we wake from a dream, well baby, what was that?” The singer expresses the familiar feeling of realizing a relationship wasn’t as satisfying as it was thought to be when it was happening. 

“What Was That” perfectly embodies electropop, sustaining the sound from “Melodrama.” Not only is this single reminiscent of past albums, but it also provides an exciting new vibe for Lorde’s upcoming album. The single’s release has left fans excited for more, with many taking to social media to express their excitement

Lorde also released a music video along with the single. The video shows the singer traveling around New York City, footage from her event in Washington Square Park and the singer climbing up a sewer. 

Lorde’s upcoming album has yet to be announced, but considering the recent release of “What Was That,” an album is sure to be on its way.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Torch
$235
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Culture
Torch Photo / Celina Mullady
‘Sunrise on the Reaping:’ A Dystopian Reality
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Access Hollywood
Bernie Sanders Brings Politics to Coachella
Torch Photo / Celina Mullady
Red House’s “Empire State of Fashion” Show Brings NYFW to the Heart of Queens
Photo Courtesy / Warner Bros.
From Pixels to Plot Holes: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ Crafts Meaning From Mayhem
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti’s ‘MUSIC’: A Lesson on 808’s and Distortion
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Men I Trust
‘Equus Asinus:’ A Pleasant Infusion of Pop and Folk
About the Contributor
Celina Mullady
Celina Mullady, Managing Editor
Celina is a junior history major with a minor in legal studies. Currently, in her third year with The Torch, she is serving as Managing Editor. Outside of The Torch, she is involved in SGi in the LGBTQ+ committee. In her free time, you can find Celina reading, watching movies, crocheting and listening to her favorite artists, Harry Styles and Phoebe Bridgers. Celina can be reached at [email protected]
Donate to The Torch
$235
$500
Contributed
Our Goal