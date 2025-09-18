Pharrell Williams and Maestro Andrea Bocelli Present First Vatican Concert

St. Peter’s Square was host to a historic night filled with appearances from an array of influential figures on Sept. 13. The concert was held to bring a close to the World Meeting on Human Fraternity and to mark the 2025 Jubilee Year. The event was also available to watch live for free on various platforms.

Pope Leo XIV opened the doors of the Vatican to global superstars Maestro Andrea Bocelli, Pharrell Williams, Karol G, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Clipse, Jelly Roll, BamBam, Angelique Kidjo and Teddy Swims. These esteemed musicians were accompanied by the Voices of Fire of Gospel Choir, the Choir of the Diocese of Rome and an international choir specially assembled for this event.

Hundreds of thousands of people filled the Vatican in anticipation of the performances. Doors opened at 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST), and attendees waited in what seemed to be endless lines as they made their way to the square.

The show did not begin until 9 p.m. CEST, but members of the audience were prepared with blankets and pillows as they awaited performers to take the stage.

The show opened with Bocelli singing religious classics like “Amazing Grace” and “Ave Maria.” Bocelli wowed the crowd with his amazing vocals, but also shared the attention with a beautiful drone show, which displayed illuminated visuals like recently deceased Pope Francis and recreations of famous artworks the “Creation of Adam” and “Pietà.”

After Bocelli’s opening performance, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti took the stage to give a speech about what the “Grace for the World” message means. This was routine throughout the night; performances were separated by speeches about unity and peace. Graça Machel Mandela was another speaker who was featured.

“Justice must be the lifeblood of reconciliation, the architecture of peace and the promise of a future where all humanity can thrive,” Mandela said.

John Legend performed “Glory” from the civil rights movie “Selma” while giving appreciation to Martin Luther King Jr. Legend then brought acclaimed Virginia rap duo Clipse onstage, and they performed “Birds Don’t Sing” from their recent album “Let God Sort ‘Em Out.” The group, famous for their narcotic lyrics, was a surprise at the center of the Catholic World.

This performance adds to an impressive year for Clipse, whose album peaked in the Billboard top five following the group’s reunion after more than 15 years.

The audience featured a major turnout from the Latin community, with Colombian jerseys and flags scattered throughout the crowd. Their presence was felt when Colombian singer Karol G took the stage and performed “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora.” This was followed by Kidjo’s “La Vida Es Un Carnaval,” which got the crowd dancing and enjoying themselves.

One of the highlights of the show was Jennifer Hudson’s amazing vocal performance throughout the night. She showed her technical ability with a powerful rendition of “Hallelujah.”

Another highlight was the crossover between multiple generations. Bocelli shared the stage with many artists, including Karol G and Hudson, to deliver spectacular collaborative performances.

The collection of performances proved to be a special moment in history, bringing people together from around the world to celebrate the talent of superstars from different genres and generations in one big movement to promote harmony across borders.