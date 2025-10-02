‘After the Hunt:’ A Deep Dive into the Uncomfortable

Esteemed director Luca Guadagnino’s newest film, “After the Hunt,” opened the 63rd New York Film Festival on Sept. 26 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall. The film features a star-studded cast, including Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Michael Stuhlbarg and Andrew Garfield. “After the Hunt” is a psychological thriller that embraces the uncomfortable and explores moral ambiguity.

The cast and crew appeared on stage before the screening, where Guadagnino and Roberts both made small speeches. Guadagnino shared his excitement about being at the NYFF and introduced his cast.

Roberts expressed her excitement about opening the NYFF and the film’s message. “This is a lifelong dream as a girl who moved here at 17,” Roberts said. “When this is all over, talk to each other, that’s what we want.”

“After the Hunt” focuses on philosophy professors at Yale University, Alma (Julia Roberts) and Hank (Andrew Garfield)—who are in competition to receive tenure—and graduate student Maggie (Ayo Edebiri). Alma and Hank bring Maggie under their guidance, and the three become increasingly close.

However, after Maggie endured a traumatic event, Alma’s relationship with the two becomes strained, and a tense series of events transpires. Throughout the film, audiences see Alma’s thought process and the morally grey choices she makes.

Above all, the film is a commentary on human behavior and the different social, cultural and political ideas that make people behave in the ways they do. Specifically, gender is a large aspect of the film. Being a woman and fighting her way to a top teaching position at Yale made Alma do anything to keep it—even betraying Maggie’s trust as a woman, friend and mentor.

Following the screening, there was a roundtable on Sept. 27, where the cast and crew came together to answer audience-asked questions. The panel included Director Luca Guadagnino, Screen Writer Nora Garrett and cast: Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield and Michael Stuhlbarg.

The cast and crew addressed a variety of topics, ranging from the setting of the film to generational tensions between the characters. The location of the film, Yale, was a specific choice for screenwriter, Nora Garrett. She pointed out the immense privilege that exudes from an institution like Yale, but does not transpire to the surrounding area of New Haven, Conn.

Edebiri and Roberts touched on the generational differences between Alma and Maggie, concluding that their individual character traits and experiences had more to do with their differences than their age.

From a literal location to individual characters, “After the Hunt” highlights the influence of privilege, its power and how it can manifest into a controlling force.

“After the Hunt” will screen through Oct. 13 at the New York Film Festival and will be released in theaters everywhere on Oct. 10.