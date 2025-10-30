PinkPantheress Wraps Sold-Out Brooklyn Run With JT Cameo

British artist Pink Pantheress, who goes by Pink for short, performed to a sold-out crowd at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on Oct. 25, the second night of the first two stops on her North American tour, “An Evening With PinkPantheress.”

Pink, whose real name is Victoria Beverley Walker, delivered a set featuring tracks from her album “Fancy That,” including “Stateside,” “Illegal” and “Stars.” She often interacted with her DJ, who introduced himself as “DJ Joe” with a sign and held up many others throughout the night encouraging the crowd to sing and make noise.

He also participated in choreographed bits during songs like “Tonight,” and when Walker looked to find her “Romeo” in the audience, DJ Joe held up a sign suggesting it should be him. He was not chosen, and another audience member was brought on stage to dance alongside Walker and her dancers.

The fan faked out the audience before revealing he could actually dance, and Walker called out, “You are not my Romeo, you are a liar!” before launching into her hit “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2.”

She also performed “Noises + JT” from the deluxe remix project “Fancy Some More?” released Oct. 10, bringing rapper JT on stage for a live debut of the song.

This was not the first notable cameo of the weekend. The night before, on Oct. 24, the Brooklyn show also sold out and featured a surprise appearance from New York City Democratic mayoral candidate and Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani.

During the performance of “True Romance,” the camera panned to Mamdani in the crowd, revealing his palms which were marked with the words “Our time has come. Vote Nov. 4.” in marker, referencing the upcoming NYC mayoral election.

Back at the Oct. 25 show, Pink continued her set with songs like “Just for Me,” “Picture in My Mind” and “Another Life,” showcasing the blend of pop and electronic influences that have defined her sound and fueled her fame.

At one point in the night, Walker paused between songs to comment on the venue, taking time to admire its design and atmosphere.

“I feel like I am back in England,” she said, and the audience cheered in response.

The English-born artist has seen growing success this year following the release of her second mixtape “Fancy That” on May 9 and its 22-track remix project “Fancy Some More?” earlier this month. “Fancy That” was featured in Billboard‘s 50 Best Albums of 2025 So Far (Staff Picks) list, and PinkPantheress was shortlisted for the 2025 Mercury Prize. “Fancy That” peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Dance Albums chart and No. 72 on the Billboard 200, with the single “Illegal” becoming her second song on the Hot 100.

Her “An Evening With PinkPantheress” tour continues with dates across North America, including performances in Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles. Full details and ticket information are available on her official site.