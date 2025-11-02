Daniel Caesar’s ‘Son of Spergy’ Is a Modern R&B Masterpiece

Three years removed from his successful album “NEVER ENOUGH,” Daniel Caesar has returned.

Ashton Simmonds, Caesar’s real name, has dominated the rhythm and soul community for nearly a decade. After a three-year absence, the Canadian R&B artist resurfaced on Valentine’s Day with two surprise tracks alongside Rex Orange County. One of them, “Rearrange My World,” served as a subtle preview of what was to come.

Out of nowhere, Caesar announced a new album, “Sons of Spergy,” accompanied by the single “Have A Baby (With Me).” The project focuses on Caesar’s faith in God, his family legacy and reconciliation with his father, whose nickname is “Spergy.”

He followed up with two more singles: “Call On Me” and “Moon,” featuring Bon Iver. Each track showcases Caesar’s versatility, one of his greatest strengths. “Have A Baby (With Me)” carries a slow, intimate aura, while “Call On Me” takes a bold turn away from his smooth soul/R&B sound, leaning into grungy, alternative rock textures and rugged guitar tones that mirror the raw, conflicted emotions in the lyrics. The song explores self-sacrifice and devotion in an unbalanced relationship.

The final pre-release, “Moon,” stands out as one of Caesar’s finest works to date. With Bon Iver’s beautiful guitar riffs setting the tone, Caesar explores inner conflict, the search for identity and the tension between fighting for someone else while needing support yourself.

Enough with the buildup, let’s dive into the art itself.

Album Review

The 12-track “Son of Spergy” is proof of one of Daniel Caesar’s greatest strengths: quality over quantity. He leaves listeners wanting more, even after delivering a complete and cohesive record. In a year where much of the music landscape has felt uninspired, “Son of Spergy” stands out as one of the best releases of 2025, and possibly one of Caesar’s most complete works to date.

The album weaves introspective and soulful rhythms throughout, blending genres with ease, even touching alternative rock influences. Across these 12 songs, Caesar delivers his testimony, reflecting not just on his faith but also on his relationship with his father.

The closing track, “Sins of the Father,” captures that theme perfectly. Caesar confesses, “Father, you said you’d love me, like my own never could,” and later, “Dad was forgetful, he promised a lot.” It’s raw, honest and personal, a window into his complicated relationship with his father.

While nearly flawless, the only track that slightly misses the mark is the opener, “Rain Down” featuring Sampha. Even so, it’s a beautifully crafted introduction that sets the spiritual tone for what’s to come.

The standout of the album is “Baby Blue,” an emotional father-son narrative layered with vulnerability and confession. Caesar reflects on falling back into sin despite his desire for redemption, featuring a sample from his father, Norwill Simmonds. The tracks’ title can be read as a term of endearment for a loved one but also as a symbol of divine love that Caesar feels unworthy of.

Another highlight is “Who Knows,” a hauntingly relatable song about the uncertainty of relationships. Caesar drives the emotion home with the chorus, “Who knows” following hard-hitting lines like:

“Maybe we get married one day, but who knows?”

“Think I’ll take that thought to the grave, but who knows?”

The song joins Caesar’s catalog of tear-jerking, hopeless romantic tracks, a lane he owns effortlessly.

Lastly, a highly anticipated track, “Sign of the Times” previewed months ago by Caesar at a show, sparked major excitement leading up to the album. The track feels like waking up in the middle of a prayer you didn’t even know you were saying, before shifting midway into a rap-infused groove where Caesar absolutely delivers.

Caesar has been traveling through Canada and the United States for the past month, previewing several tracks from the album while also playing fan favorites such as “Best Part” and more. He wrapped up his free pop-up tour with a show in Prospect Park, Brooklyn while also delivering a Q&A to the fans with songwriter Mustafa.

“I would say, in reference to the weight, growing up my parents were very God-fearing people,” said Simmonds. “It was always, God has big plans for you, big shoes for you to fill, big things for you to do. You have to ensure your character is strong so you can withstand it. A lot was expected of me because they believed in me. I think it is the same with God, there is love and graciousness.”

Daniel Caesar’s fourth studio album, “Son of Spergy,” is nothing short of a masterpiece, a work of art that leaves listeners begging for more, including hopes for additional pop-up shows and a full album tour down the line. This album can be considered the modern-day “Blonde,” reminiscent of Frank Ocean’s iconic 2016 release, leaving Caesar as one of the few artists capable of carrying R&B’s future.