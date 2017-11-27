Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 Review

It’s a real nice breath of fresh air to have some indie rock next to Migos and Post Malone. Everything about the song works for me from the bass riff that opens the song to how the lyrics and music tries to bring back the 60s feeling of revolution and rebellion with the title implying the singer still feels that feeling today. Despite this, my one problem with this song is that it’s under three minutes long. For me, I like songs more in the regular 3-5 minute length and for a song like this I wish it could’ve had another minute or two cause this is one cool jam.