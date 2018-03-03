Samantha’s Top 10 Films of 2017

“Wonderstruck” is a fun, celebration of life and the interconnectedness of it all. Written by

Brian Selznick (Hugo) and directed by Todd Hayes (Carol), “Wonderstruck” follows two parallel stories. In the 1920s, Rose, who was born deaf, closely follows the life of actress Lillian Mayhew (Julianne Moore) while in the 1970s, Ben is grieving his mother’s death and is involved in an accident that causes him to lose his hearing. Throughout the course of the movie, both Rose and Ben travel to New York City and the Natural History Museum where they find their storylines interlap. “Wonderstruck” has the same magical, whimsical feel of Selznick’s Hugo and the highlights of the film include Millicent Simmons’s, Oakes Fegley’s and Jaden Michael’s joy and wonder at the discoveries that await them in New York. While the film itself was gorgeous and wonderfully acted, my only point of disappointment was by the time the film ended, there was a feeling of something missing, a moment or climax that would have made the movie even more than it was. Nevertheless, it made this list by the sheer wonder of new discoveries described.