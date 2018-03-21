Coffee Conversations: Arisa Ossandon Talks Art and Creativity

Some might say that the art majors have it easier than other students here at St. John’s. For one student, Arisa Ossandon, that perspective couldn’t be more invalid. Arisa is a Long Island native and a graphic design student. She spends her time juggling the challenging art courses here at St. John’s, and working at Paper Source, a store that specializes in stationery. I recently sat down with her to talk coffee and creativity.

Q: What made you want to come to St. John’s?

A: I really love the diversity.

Q: Do you find that diversity is important in an arts related field?

A: I think so. It helps to keep your mind open. I’m a very open person. I like talking to different people, and experiencing new things.

Q: Have you always been interested in art?

A: Yeah, I feel like everyone in my family does art. Not necessarily graphic design, but my dad plays piano, and my mom also likes to draw little cartoons. Everyone’s involved in art.

Q: What’s the biggest misconception about your major?

A: I hear so many people say, “Oh, art must be easy, right?” That’s so not true.

Q: What’s your favorite class that you’ve taken here?

A: Currently, the motion graphics class. It’s definitely time consuming and hard and technical, but I get to make really cute videos and stuff. I love it. I didn’t think I would, but I do.

Q: What kind of art do you gravitate towards?

A: Anything colorful. I also really like illusions.

Q: Do you feel like art is something you can learn?

A: I think so. It’s like riding a bike, it might be hard at first, but you can do it. It definitely takes time and patience.

Q: Who are some of your influences?

A: Definitely my parents. They’re very creative. I look up to both of them. I usually ask them their opinion on my pieces. My other classmates influence me, too. Because everyone is so different and we all have different ideas. Getting their opinion really helps.

Q: Have you ever been discouraged with art?

A: Not necessarily discouraged, but I’ve felt like I could’ve done something differently. But not discouraged.

Q: If you weren’t studying graphic design, what would you be studying?

A: Piano. But if it wasn’t art in general, I’ve always liked teaching. So, maybe something with languages too. I’m bilingual. I speak Japanese. So maybe teach Japanese or be an interpreter.

Q: What’s your dream job?

A: To work in Disney. I absolutely love Disney.

Q: What would you say to anyone studying an art-related field?

A: Go for it. It’s a lot of work and it’s very time consuming, but it’s worth it.

Q: How do you like your coffee?

A: It depends, but recently I’ve been really obsessed with macchiatos. Coffee is my ritual. I love coffee.